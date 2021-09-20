Lil Nas X's 'Baby Registry' raises thousands for various charities

Lil Nas X has raised thousands for charity with his 'Montero' album 'baby registry'.

Lil Nas X has impressed fans with the release of his debut album 'Montero'.

The 15 track album features a range of artists, such as Elton John and Doja Cat and has already received stellar reviews.

However, as well as this - the star has used the project to raise money for various charities.

The 'Industry Baby' artist teased his album with a fake baby bump, eventually joking that he 'gave birth' to his album.

Lil Nas posted various 'maternity' pictures with a fake baby bump and also hosted a 'baby shower' in the lead up to his abum.

However, the star impressively also posted a link to a 'baby registry', which allows for donations to be made to various charities.

The 'registry' was announced on Twitter, where the 22 year old wrote: "me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate." with a link to the webpage.

me and my team have set up a “baby registry” for many charities if you guys would like to donate.

🦋💕https://t.co/mS7fvRsExo pic.twitter.com/7asfGJ2udG — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) September 7, 2021

The website then details the relevant charities, which are said to be linked to a part of the 'Gilead COMPASS Initiative', which addresses issues surrounding HIV and AIDS in the Southern United States.

Each charity is associated with a particular song from 'Montero' and given a written description.

For example, track 'Don't Want It' is linked to organisation 'The Counter Narrative' which is said to: "[work] to build power among black gay men and work in coalition and solidarity with all movements committed to social and racial justice".

The full list of organisations can be found at: 'welcometomontero.com'.

Each track is linked to a charity. Picture: Welcometomontero.com

One of the charities has reportedly already received $33,140 in donations as a result of the fundraiser.