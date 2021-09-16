Lil Nas X flaunts 'pregnancy bump' while posing at his baby shower

The rapper shows off his 'pregnant stomach' in new photos and clips from his baby shower.

Lil Nas X has showed off his 'pregnant baby bump' while celebrating his baby shower. The star uploaded several snaps and videos of the event on Instagram and TikTok.

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old rapper posted photos of himself - stood behind a table with a huge display with balloons, cake and a throne chair.

Lil Nas X poses with his 'pregnant baby bump' at his baby shower. Picture: Instagram/@lilnasx

The 'Old Town Road' rapper captioned a photo of him about to eat a cupcake, writing: about to kick off my baby shower. trying not to cry omg."

In the photo, Lil Nas X was holding his 'baby bump' while wearing a long coat with the print of his upcoming album 'Montero' artwork all over it.

He paired the colourful silk robe with white silk trousers.

The 'Panini' rapper later took to his social media platforms to share a promotional video for his debut album, revealing the release date,

His album 'Montero' will be the follow-up project 2019 EP '7', but his first debut studio album.

In the video clip, Lil Nas X is seen arriving blindfolded to his baby shower, then he takes offf the blindfold and releases nobody turned up to the special event.

The camera zooms in on the empty seats, then goes to the table cloth with 'Montero' on it.

Lil Nas X then looks at gifts that had been sent by multiple celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The trailer ends with the release date of his album. The camera shows a shot of the back of the rapper's head, and a title card notes that the album is 'due September 17.'

Are you looking forward to 'Montero'? Let us know @CapitalXTRA