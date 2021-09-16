Lil Nas X flaunts 'pregnancy bump' while posing at his baby shower

16 September 2021, 13:27 | Updated: 16 September 2021, 13:32

The rapper shows off his 'pregnant stomach' in new photos and clips from his baby shower.

Lil Nas X has showed off his 'pregnant baby bump' while celebrating his baby shower. The star uploaded several snaps and videos of the event on Instagram and TikTok.

Is Lil Nas X really pregnant? Fans confused after rapper debuts baby bump

On Wednesday, the 22-year-old rapper posted photos of himself - stood behind a table with a huge display with balloons, cake and a throne chair.

Lil Nas X poses with his 'pregnant baby bump' at his baby shower.
Lil Nas X poses with his 'pregnant baby bump' at his baby shower. Picture: Instagram/@lilnasx

The 'Old Town Road' rapper captioned a photo of him about to eat a cupcake, writing: about to kick off my baby shower. trying not to cry omg."

In the photo, Lil Nas X was holding his 'baby bump' while wearing a long coat with the print of his upcoming album 'Montero' artwork all over it.

He paired the colourful silk robe with white silk trousers.

The 'Panini' rapper later took to his social media platforms to share a promotional video for his debut album, revealing the release date,

His album 'Montero' will be the follow-up project 2019 EP '7', but his first debut studio album.

In the video clip, Lil Nas X is seen arriving blindfolded to his baby shower, then he takes offf the blindfold and releases nobody turned up to the special event.

The camera zooms in on the empty seats, then goes to the table cloth with 'Montero' on it.

Lil Nas X then looks at gifts that had been sent by multiple celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion and more.

The trailer ends with the release date of his album. The camera shows a shot of the back of the rapper's head, and a title card notes that the album is 'due September 17.'

Are you looking forward to 'Montero'? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kid Cudi fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022

Kid Cudi 'Entergalactic' album and Netflix series - everything you need to know
Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

Kanye West

The reboot is coming in 2022

The Proud Family revival: Release date, cast, plot & more

AOC Met Gala 2021 'Tax The Rich' dress controversy explained

AOC Met Gala 2021 'Tax The Rich' dress controversy explained

Trending

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Kim's look was the topic of conversation

Kim Kardashian ignites Kanye West reconciliation rumours with Met Gala outfit
Nicki Minaj COVID-19 vaccine controversy on Twitter explained

Nicki Minaj COVID-19 vaccine controversy on Twitter explained

Nicki Minaj

MGK and McGregor shocked fans

Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor VMA red carpet beef explained
The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more

The Met Gala 2021: How to watch in US & UK, livestream, times & more