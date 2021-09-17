Lil Nas X, ft. Miley Cyrus 'Am I Dreaming' lyrics meaning explained
17 September 2021, 13:33
Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of Lil Nas X's hit song 'Am I Dreaming'.
Lil Nas X has dropped his long-awaited album 'Montero', following his two smash hits 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and 'Industry Baby'.
The album features a range of stars such as Doja Cat and Elton John.
Here's a look at the lyrics to 'Am I Dreaming', featuring Miley Cyrus.
Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, like I'm your favourite song - Lil Nas X asks to be remembered in the same way people remember songs that they love.
Tears running dry, shattеred inside, but I still gotta smile - Miley refers to the fact that although she may seem happy to other people, her feelings do not match this.
Glitter comes off, battered and blue, but I gotta go on - Here, the singer says that when colourful costumes come off her true appearance is revealed.
As I'm singing, I rewrite my story - Miley is rewriting her story with her music.
-
Here are the full lyrics to Lil Nas X - 'AM I DREAMING':
[Verse 1: Lil Nas X]
Every song, every dream filled with hell from beyond
As I'm sinking, I relive the story
Every try, every breakthrough, and every cry
As I'm sinking, I relive the story
[Chorus: Lil Nas X]
Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and everything I've done
Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, like I'm your favorite song
I'm fadin', replayin'
These thoughts I thought while sinking down
Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and evеrything I've done
[Verse 2: Miley Cyrus]
Tears running dry, shattеred inside, but I still gotta smile
As I'm sinking, I relive the story
Glitter comes off, battered and blue, but I gotta go on
As I'm singing, I rewrite my story
[Chorus: Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, & Both]
Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and everything I've done
Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, like I'm your favorite song
I'm fadin' (Fadin'), replayin' (Mmm)
These thoughts I thought while sinking down
Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and everything I've done