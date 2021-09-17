Lil Nas X, ft. Miley Cyrus 'Am I Dreaming' lyrics meaning explained

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of Lil Nas X's hit song 'Am I Dreaming'.

Lil Nas X has dropped his long-awaited album 'Montero', following his two smash hits 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and 'Industry Baby'.

The album features a range of stars such as Doja Cat and Elton John.

Here's a look at the lyrics to 'Am I Dreaming', featuring Miley Cyrus.

Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, like I'm your favourite song - Lil Nas X asks to be remembered in the same way people remember songs that they love.

Tears running dry, shattеred inside, but I still gotta smile - Miley refers to the fact that although she may seem happy to other people, her feelings do not match this.

Glitter comes off, battered and blue, but I gotta go on - Here, the singer says that when colourful costumes come off her true appearance is revealed.

As I'm singing, I rewrite my story - Miley is rewriting her story with her music.

Miley joins Lil Nas X on this track. Picture: Getty