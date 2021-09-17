Lil Nas X, ft. Miley Cyrus 'Am I Dreaming' lyrics meaning explained

17 September 2021, 13:33

Here's the meaning behind the lyrics of Lil Nas X's hit song 'Am I Dreaming'.

Lil Nas X has dropped his long-awaited album 'Montero', following his two smash hits 'Montero (Call Me By Your Name)' and 'Industry Baby'.

The album features a range of stars such as Doja Cat and Elton John.

Lil Nas X flaunts 'pregnancy bump' while posing at his baby shower

Here's a look at the lyrics to 'Am I Dreaming', featuring Miley Cyrus.

Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, like I'm your favourite song - Lil Nas X asks to be remembered in the same way people remember songs that they love.

Tears running dry, shattеred inside, but I still gotta smile - Miley refers to the fact that although she may seem happy to other people, her feelings do not match this.

Glitter comes off, battered and blue, but I gotta go on - Here, the singer says that when colourful costumes come off her true appearance is revealed.
As I'm singing, I rewrite my story - Miley is rewriting her story with her music.

Miley joins Lil Nas X on this track
Miley joins Lil Nas X on this track. Picture: Getty

  1. Here are the full lyrics to Lil Nas X - 'AM I DREAMING':

    [Verse 1: Lil Nas X]
    Every song, every dream filled with hell from beyond
    As I'm sinking, I relive the story
    Every try, every breakthrough, and every cry
    As I'm sinking, I relive the story

    [Chorus: Lil Nas X]
    Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and everything I've done
    Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, like I'm your favorite song
    I'm fadin', replayin'
    These thoughts I thought while sinking down
    Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and evеrything I've done

    [Verse 2: Miley Cyrus]
    Tears running dry, shattеred inside, but I still gotta smile
    As I'm sinking, I relive the story
    Glitter comes off, battered and blue, but I gotta go on
    As I'm singing, I rewrite my story

    [Chorus: Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, & Both]
    Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and everything I've done
    Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, like I'm your favorite song
    I'm fadin' (Fadin'), replayin' (Mmm)
    These thoughts I thought while sinking down
    Oh-oh-oh, never forget me, and everything I've done

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tyga hits back at Nikita Dragun for 'exposing' DM he sent her

Tyga hits back at Nikita Dragun for 'exposing' DM he sent her
The show will air on Netflix

Kevin Hart 'True Story' Netflix series: Release date, trailer cast, plot & more
Who is Drake's rumoured new girlfriend Johanna Leia?

Who is Drake's girlfriend Johanna Leia? Age, height & Instagram revealed

Drake

Kim has responded to the critics

Kim Kardashian responds to Met Gala outfit criticism in new post

Trending

Kylie Jenner baby name theories go viral

Kylie Jenner baby name theories go viral

Kylie Jenner

Everything you need to know about rapper YoungBoy

16 facts you need to know about 'Make No Sense' rapper NBA YoungBoy
Kid Cudi fans have a lot to look forward to in 2022

Kid Cudi 'Entergalactic' album and Netflix series - everything you need to know
Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

Kanye West

The reboot is coming in 2022

The Proud Family revival: Release date, cast, plot & more