Boosie Badazz slammed for threatening to 'beat up' Lil Nas X amid homophobic rant

29 July 2021, 17:27

The rapper has come under fire after verbally attacking Lil Nas X with homophobic slurs.

Boosie Badazz has received backlash after defending DaBaby's homophobic rant – in which the rapper had spread offensive misinformation during his 2021 Rolling Loud Miami festival performance.

On Wednesday (July 28), Boosie went on Instagram Live to rant about his displeasure of people canceling DaBaby for his homophobic remarks.

Boosie Badazz has received backlash for his homophobic rant aimed at Lil Nas X.
Boosie Badazz has received backlash for his homophobic rant aimed at Lil Nas X. Picture: Getty

However, he was calling out people who did not call out Lil Nas X who revealed that himself and Jack Harlow will perform their collaborative song "Industry Baby" naked for charity at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

While the award show will be going down on Sept 12th, there is controversy around it sparked by Boosie. The rapper claimed that he would 'beat up' Lil Nas X if he sees him naked at the show.

Lil Nas X has responded to the homophobic abuse he has received from T.I and Boosie on Twitter.
Lil Nas X has responded to the homophobic abuse he has received from T.I and Boosie on Twitter. Picture: Getty

Trigger warning: Homophobic language and offensive content

If I was DaBaby, I'll tell them f**k y'all," Boosie Badazz said in his Instagram Live video. "Lucky I couldn't be DaBaby, I'll tell them f**k y'all b**ches. ’Cause he [DaBaby] said something about some sh*t."

Boosie continued his rant, saying "[Lil Nas X] and them they want to perform naked for charity. Bruh, they don't tell him nothin'. They shouldn't be pickin' sides."

"That's the most disrespectful muthaf**ka in the world he said that he gonna get naked onstage," he added.

Boosie continued: "They got kids watchin' that sh*t. N***** be taking it too far and sh*t."

He then went on to call Lil Nas X homophobic slurs and suggested that the 'Old Town Road' rapper should perform oral sex on IG Live if he wants to go viral.

In other clips, the 38-year-old rapper continued to voice his views on Lil Nas X's sexuality. "Ain't nobody with that gay ass sh*t in the world, bruh," Boosie expressed.

The rapper also hurled abuse on Instagram following Nas X's announcement that he will perform naked at the MTV VMAs.

"Everybody not with their nephew s**king d**k," the Louisana rapper said. "Everybody is not with that sh*t. You can't put that shit on everybody and expect it to be cool."

"Nas X said he gonna perform naked on stage for charity," he continued. "You don't f**k with him like you f**k with [DaBaby]. Be even sided, mane. Be even sided."

Boosie then asked his followers, "You don't feel that's disrespectful gon' dance naked? You don't think that's disrespect[ful] in front of boys who are tryin' to be straight? It's totally disrespect[ful]. Totally disrespect[ful]."

"If I'm at the awards and he go up there naked I'm gon' drag his ass offstage and beat his ass," Boosie BadAzz stated.

Fans slammed Boosie online following his comments. One fan wrote: "imagine hating on people for who they love lol. y’all are so upset about it for what😭" while another fan added: "

