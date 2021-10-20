Chris Brown responds to Boosie Badazz comparing him to Michael Jackson

20 October 2021, 13:44

The singer has reacted to being compared to Michael Jackson by the rapper, in a new post.

Chris Brown is often compared to Michael Jackson, as the star has made it no secret that 'the king of pop' is one of his top inspirations.

Chris Brown and Drake sued for copyright infringement over ‘No Guidance’

This time around, the Breezy and MJ comparison was made by rapper Boosie Badazz, as he sat down with Vlad TV, to give his views on some of the culture's most popular hitmakers.

Chris Brown performed a Michael Jackson tribute onstage at the 2010 BET Awards.
Chris Brown performed a Michael Jackson tribute onstage at the 2010 BET Awards. Picture: Getty

Boosie Badazz has something special to say about Breezy and praised him for his talent during the interview.

The 'Mop Wit It' rapper said: "You gotta compare Chris Brown," he began."I saw that n***** come down—boy, that's a bad motherf**ker. I saw that n**** come down on the screen..."

Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1995.
Michael Jackson performs in concert circa 1995. Picture: Getty

"I didn't see Michael Jackson, but I saw C. Breezy and I saw, the same thing I saw on the  sh*t I be watching, if I see Michael Jackson, girls passing out."

"I seen 'em pass out. I seen 'em with my own eyes. I seen 'em with my own motherf**kin' eyes, they passin' out."

After Breezy caught wind of the clip, he took to social media to share his gratitude to Badazz for comparing him to the late legend.

Brown shared the clip to his Instagram page and wrote: "Appreciate the love MY BROTHER. I’m thankful I was able to witness MJs greatness and HE inspired me to be CHRIS BROWN. [praying hands emoji][red heart emoji]."

Chris Brown shows gratitude for being compared to Michael Jackson by Boosie Badazz.
Chris Brown shows gratitude for being compared to Michael Jackson by Boosie Badazz. Picture: Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial

Fans have gone back and forth debating on whether Brown has reached Michael Jackson's level of legacy.

