Lil Nas X hopes DaBaby grows from his homophobic comments

Speaking to GQ, Lil Has X believes DaBaby is part of the hyper-masculine rap scene and hopes he can grow from his homophobic experience

Trigger warning: This article contains offensive content and homophobic remarks

Lil Nas X is wishing DaBaby all the best. In a new interview with GQ magazine, he spoke about DaBaby's homophobic comments onstage at Rolling Loud that resulted in him being dropped from several festivals and business endorsements.

"I’m not going to lie, I feel bad for DaBaby" he says. "I hope he grows from it. I hope he’s able to. But I don’t know. The whole landscape is very hypermasculine. It’s so great and so amazing that all these female rappers are breaking through. And, in a way, female rappers are the biggest rappers right now."

He continues: "I do feel like this newer generation of rappers who are coming in, and the ones who are here, are going to have to reshape their thoughts. Because change is happening. There’s going to be so many gay rappers. There’s going to be more trans people in the industry and whatnot. Ten years from now, everything that I’m doing won’t even seem like it was shocking".

Finishing up the topic by talking about how he is working towards the acceptance of gay people and that acceptance 'looks like a little boy asking his parents at eight years old, can he get some nail polish or try something, and it’s not even a question' he stated "It looks like two guys kissing during a performance and there not being anything crazy on Twitter about it the next day. Just letting people exist".

DaBaby performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2021. Picture: Getty

The North Carolina native came under fire for the remarks he made onstage in Miami this summer.

Ranting his thoughts about gay people and people living with HIV/AIDS saying:

"If you didn't show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that'll make you die in two or three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air".

He continued: "Ladies, if your p**** smell like water, put your cellphone light in the air.""Fellas, if you ain't suck a n**** d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lights in the air. Keep it f****** real."

Receiving instant backlash, DaBaby took to Instagram to defend his words by saying:

"What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it'll never translate correctly to somebody looking at a little five, six-second clip from their god**** crib on their phone. It just don't work like that".

He continued: "Because, regardless of what you mother******* are talking about and how the internet twisted up my mother******* words, me and all my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f*** up."

A representative for Rolling Loud told TMZ: "Rolling Loud supports second chances and believes DaBaby has grown and learned from his experience, and everyone will be welcome at the shows".

