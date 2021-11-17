DaBaby responds after DaniLeigh's brother challenges him to a fight

DaniLeigh's brother Brandon Bills challenged DaBaby to a fight after the on-again-off-again couple went viral for their vicious argument on IG live

This week is not DaBaby's week at all.

After getting into a vicious verbal fight with on-again, off-again singer girlfriend DaniLeigh – which resulted in her being officially charged by Charlotte-Mecklenburg PD with 2 counts of simple assault last night, her brother Brandon Bills has now challenged him to a fight.

In the now-deleted clip, he says: "When you come to the West Coast, bro, which I know you be out here, you’re going to catch this one-on-one fade, bro. One-on-one fade to see what happens between me and you. I want to see how gangsta you are, to see how much of a real man you are".

The clip that started circulating social media started with him saying: "So this what you wanna do, this where you wanna take it? This crazy. This n**** wanna call the cops on my sis. This n**** wanna disrespect my sister online for the world to see, disrespect my family...This don't even got nothing to do with my sister no more, bro. This gotta do with me and you...’cause you're Mr. Touch Guy over here, beating up b******. Knocking little guys out here and there. You're not gonna do that to me".

Writing the caption: "...SO I WAS WAITING 2 MAKE SURE MY SISTER WAS SAFE AND SHE IS NOW. @dababy COME CACTH THIS FADE BRUH SO I CAN BEAT YA A** 4 BEING A PIECE OF SH*T NEVER LIKE YOU F***** CLOWN BETER YET WE COULD DO ON LIVE SO THE WORLD COULD SEE YOU GET YOUR AS WHOOPED A.K.A. DA SNICTH #Dababy."

It seems DaBaby caught wind of Brandon's post and responded to his threat with a simple emoji.

DaBaby responds to Brandon Bills. Picture: Instagram

Yesterday, DaniLeigh was officially been charged with assaulting DaBaby. This happened after Sunday's IG live where the two were seen arguing getting into a vicious verbal fight that ended with the police showing up.

During the live, DaniLeigh is seen attacking DaBaby whilst holding their 3-month-old daughter. He can then be heard saying "I gotta record you for my safety. You ain't fitting to bring this Black man down".

DaBaby went live on his IG during an argument with Dani Leigh👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/HSFkIied96 — All Def Music (@AllDefMusic) November 15, 2021

On Sunday, DaBaby called the police accusing the singer of striking him whilst feeding their 3-month-old daughter, however, after lack of evidence the police left without making an arrest.

The next day however the police were called back to his house after DaBaby claimed she had been domestically abusive to him again. When the police returned, their investigation found evidence to charge her with 2 misdemeanour assaults – one for Monday and Sunday's alleged incidents.

DaniLeigh has since taken to IG stories telling fans, "I left and me and my baby safe... thank y'all for the support...🙏🏼".

DaniLeigh claims to be safe after IG fight with DaBaby. Picture: Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Starting another fight on IG live before the police turned up the second time, DaBaby can be heard calling DaniLeigh: "A certified side b*tch", claiming that the two have never been a couple.

"First of all, me and DaniLeigh is not together" he says. "Shawty is not my girl, ain't never been my girl, is my side b****. Shawty is a certified side b****. Her parents know she's a side b****, everybody knows she's a side b****. She don't want y'all to know she's a side b****. She got to save her face, she got to crash all the way out."

DaBaby says DaniLeigh is his side b**** pic.twitter.com/BZBnHxxLGM — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 15, 2021

After the first fight on IG live, both DaniLeigh and DaBaby posted statements on their IG stories in an attempt to clean up the drama.

Dani commented: "This man is mad because I had a plan B sent to his condo. Because all he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility … he probably wants me out so he can f*** on his baby mother and other h***".

"Since Baby want put up a “statement” with his cap a**, I’ll put mine up … so we have been living with each other for the past three months since our baby been born".

In response DaBaby commented: "Based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her. I don’t beat on and yelled at and chased around like one of them fatal love attraction type girls".

During the live, the police turn up as DaBaby is seen asking Dani to leave his home.

DaniLeigh and DaBaby at the BET Awards 2019. Picture: Getty

The pair were first linked after they starred in the music video for their collaboration 'Levi High' together, and had been on-and-off from then until their breakup.

After denying the rumors, the two were spotted again during quarantine which lead to Dani confirming their relationship with a cosy snap of herself snuggling up to the rapper, captioning the photo, "My baby❤️ idc".

