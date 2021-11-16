DaBaby kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?
16 November 2021, 17:37
The 'BOP' rapper is father to four kids with three different women.
Listen to this article
DaBaby - real name Jonathan Lyndale Kirk - has recently embroiled in a nasty vicious verbal battle with his most recent on-again off-again baby mama singer DaniLeigh, who was officially charged with 2 misdemeanour assaults after the two got into a public heated exchange while on Instagram live.
Here's a look at how many kids and baby mama's he has.
DaBaby dating history: from DaniLeigh to B. Simone
How many kids does DaBaby have?
DaBaby now has four children with three different women;
• a daughter, name unknown, 3-months-old, with singer DaniLeigh
• a daughter Nova, 1, with Latoia Danet (rumoured)
• a daughter, Serenity, 6, with MeMe
• a stepson, Caleb, 7, with MeMe
-
DaniLeigh
DaBaby and American singer DaniLeigh were first linked in March 2020 after the rapper featured in her music video for their collaboration 'Levi High'.
The pair denied the rumours, but were linked once again after reportedly being spotted at the same West Hollywood hotel during quarantine.
Things got messy around this time after DaniLeigh and the mother of DaBaby's child, MeMe, got into an online spat.
MeMe called DaniLeigh "obsessed" and accused her of blocking her, and the pair exchanged a series of shady sub-tweets.
A few months later, Danileigh posted a photo of herself in bed a man who appeared to be DaBaby before they were spotted holding hands in public.DaniLeigh confirmed their romance in December 2020 with a cosy snap of herself snuggling up to the rapper, captioning the photo, "My baby❤️ idc".
However, the singer announced she was "officially single" the following February.
Despite the pair having ended their relationship it has been rumoured that DaBaby is the father to Danileigh's unborn child. Rumours begun when the star 'liked' her pregnancy announcement post.
They were then fuelled as she posted picture cradling her bump which she captioned '#dabiggest 🤍' - which fans believed was a play on the rappers name.
Following his recent bust up with on-again, off-again DaniLeigh – she has officially been charged with 2 misdemeanour assaults after the two got into a public heated exchange while on Instagram live.
This comes after Sunday's IG live where the two were seen arguing getting into a vicious verbal fight that ended with the police showing up.
During the live, DaniLeigh is seen attacking DaBaby whilst holding their 3-month-old daughter. He can then be heard saying "I gotta record you for my safety. You ain't fitting to bring this Black man down".
Starting another fight on IG live before the police turned up the second time, DaBaby can be heard calling DaniLeigh: "A certified side b*tch", claiming that the two have never been a couple.
"First of all, me and DaniLeigh is not together" he says. "Shawty is not my girl, ain't never been my girl, is my side b****. Shawty is a certified side b****. Her parents know she's a side b****, everybody knows she's a side b****. She don't want y'all to know she's a side b****. She got to save her face, she got to crash all the way out."
DaBaby says DaniLeigh is his side b**** pic.twitter.com/BZBnHxxLGM— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 15, 2021
-
Latoia Danet
Not much is known about Latoia Danet other than the fact that she was the woman rumoured to be DaBaby’s second baby mama. However, both DaBaby and Latoia have denied this claim.
Allegedly from San Diego, Latoia Danet has been rumoured to be the mistress that he slept with whilst in a relationship with his first baby mama MeMe.
As of January 2020, she was employed as a bottle service girl at nightclub 34 Kisses.
-
MeMe
DaBaby and his ex-girlfriend MeMe met five years ago through mutual friends, and despite not being together anymore they remain friends. MeMe, a barber, shares a daughter with the rapper, and has said that he is an "amazing" father.
The two share a 6-year old daughter named Ashley. He also co-parents her six-year-old son from her previous relationship.
Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.