Tristan Thompson labelled ‘worst person on the planet’ by Kardashians over paternity scandal

The Kardashian-Jenners have reacted to Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe for the third time in a new episode of 'The Kardashians'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Khloe Kardashian and her sisters rage after finding out about Tristan Thomspon's cheating, again, in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

On Wednesday's episode (Jun 8) things got heated after Kim discovered Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal.

Khloe Kardashian discovered Tristan Thomspon cheated on her for a third time during a phone conversation with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Towards the end of the ninth episode of the Hulu series, the cameras picked up the moment Kim found out about reports about Tristan's paternity lawsuit.

Thompson, 31, impregnated Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols, 31, on the same day Khloe there him a 30th birthday party.

After sharing the news with Kourtney and Kylie, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters branded Tristan 'the worst person on the planet' for cheating on Khloe for a third time, aswell fathering yet another child.

Kim sternly said: 'F**k him' after scrolling through the article.

Kim Kardashian finds out about Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit and calls her sisters and mother Kris Jenner. Picture: Hulu

Khloe was seen saying 'everything in my life is in a really good place right now,' after attending a photo shoot for her Good American brand, but the next morning, she found out about Tristan.

The final scenes of the episode cut to 6:30am the following morning, as a producer tells the camera crew to 'get to the gym right now,' insisting, 'I don't know what's going on.'

The camera operators head to the gym, with one heard saying, 'Only important s**t happens before 7:30.'

Another producer tells the team to 'shoot or roll on whatever is going on,' and when they get to Kim's gym, she's on the phone with her mother Kris Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian threw a 30th birthday party for Tristan Thomspon the same day he cheated on her. Picture: Hulu

'The whole declaration is in this thing, which says I slept with her, it's his whole thing. It says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday,' Kim says on the phone to Kris.

She tells her mother that she sent the report to Tristan and asked, 'Does Khloe know about this?' adding 'Khloe doesn't even f***ing know'.

'No, I know, I'm' filming right now but… this is always what happens with us because I'm always filming when this s**t happens,' Kim says as she finds the declaration and reads it.

'So this is paperwork that he's filed that says, 'The only time we had sexual intercourse with petitioner' - which is the girl - 'was in March 2021 in Houston, Texas,' Kim reads.

Kim Kardashian reveals Khloe Kardashian wanted a baby boy, and at the time, Nichols was pregnant with a boy. Picture: Hulu

'Petitioner claims she was pregnant with my child and she was due December 3, however petitioner does not recall when I had sexual intercourse with her, therefore I do not know if the claims that I am the father of the child are supported by facts,' Kim continued.

'He's saying he slept with her' Kim added.

'I specifically remember having sexual intercourse with petitioner in March because it was my birthday,' while Kourtney calls and is merged into the conversation.

Kim continues to read the declaration, where Tristan admits that he cheated on Khloe and is asking for a paternity test.

Tristan Thompson admitted to sleeping with Maralee Nichols in the report. Picture: Getty

'She's not answering, she has no idea,' Kim says, while Kourtney interjects saying, 'If he doesn't at least talk to her about this stuff before it happens, that's like… that's insane.'

'It's just insane in general. This is just a never-ending, like, swirl,' Kylie says, with Kourtney adding it's, 'never-ending betrayal' from Tristan.

Kim tells her sisters, 'The whole thing that's so sad is she (Khloe) wants a baby boy, and now this girl is having a f***ing baby boy? A f***ing random that he sleeps with one night? F**k him.'

Kim adds that she was, 'so team him,' as Kourtney adds that Khloe, 'doesn't deserve this,' which Kylie agrees with, adding, 'This has to be her final sign. Like this is insane.'

The sisters then called Khloe and Kim asks her if she's seen what she's sent her.

'No, hang on,' and a few seconds later Khloe says, 'What the f**k is this?' as the episode comes to an end with 'To be continued…'

The teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians shows Kim saying, 'I think we need to have a family meeting.