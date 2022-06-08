Khloe Kardashian sparks concern as fans think she's lost too much weight

Images of the reality TV star stepping out in a body-hugging latex dress caused fans to worry.

Khloe Kardashian has left fans concerned over her weight after being pictured in a figure-hugging latex dress.

The reality TV star, 37, stepped out in West Hollywood last week to enjoy dinner at celeb hotspot Craigs with her mother Kris Jenner and younger sister Kendall Jenner, wearing a nude latex dress from Atsuko Kudo.

However, after being photographed in the racy outfit, the images surfaced on a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan page on Reddit, where some fans began discussing her weight.

Khloe fans worry that she's "too thin" after new images emerged of her slim frame. (Pictured here in Portofino in May.). Picture: Getty

"She looks upsettingly skinny to me," wrote oner user. Another added, "Agreed. This is too much, she doesn't look healthy anymore, and that bbl looks ridiculous on this tiny frame."

"I wonder if she lost so much weight because of stress or because she’s restricting. Hope she’s doing well," wrote one concerned fan, while another wrote, "I really hope she got to this weight in a healthy way. People saying this is the best she’s ever looked…idgi."

This isn't the first time in recent weeks that mother-of-one Khloe has sparked concern over her weight, after uploading a selfie promoting her new range of swimwear from her brand Good American.

Khloe sparked concern after uploading a selfie promoting her new range of swimwear. Picture: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

"She looks very skinny hope you’re being healthy Khlo," one fans commented underneath the picture. One wrote, "Stopppp it’s too enough now, you are already skinny," adding, "don’t destroy your body."

Her older sister Kim Kardashian also raised eyebrows regarding her weight recently after revealing she lost over a stone in three weeks to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe.

"I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict," said Kim, who was quickly criticised and accused of sending a dangerous message about body image and promoting disordered eating.