Kylie Jenner shocks fans with 'naked' bikini top in racy vacation photos

The 24-year-old reality TV star startled fans when she wore a 'naked' illusion swimsuit top while pictured on her luxury vacation in Utah.

Kylie Jenner shocked her fans when she shared a photo in a bikini top that made her look naked.

On Monday (Jun 6) the 24-year-old reality TV star posted a photo on Instagram of a bold design on her bikini.

Kylie Jenner shared photos of herself wearing a 'naked' illusion bikini top on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the photo: 'Free the nipple.' alongside the photo of her in a bikini which has a printed image of nipples.

The mother-of-two has been showing herself enjoying her vacation to Utah, as she has been seen swimming in Lake Powell and also chilling at the luxurious Amangiri Hotel with her friends.

Kylie's older sister, Kim Kardashian, hit the like button on the photo as Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq hilariously commented, 'Free them!'

The billionaire beauty mogul was photographed from the chest up as she wore the suggestive triangle bikini top with her black hair down and black shades.

Kylie Jenner uploaded a second photo, showing off her Jean Paul Gaultier. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The bikini is a Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit created with the help of stylist Lotta Volkova that has been called the 'Naked Bikini'.

The price of the piece is $325.

Fans immediately took to the comment section after being shocked by Kylie's photo. One fan wrote: "absolutely screaming ma’am" while another wrote: "woke up and chose shock value".

A third fan wrote: "People finna think it’s real😭" while a fourth added: "I got really scared for a sec💀".

The reality star also shared a snap of her meal at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah – a popular holiday spot for celebrities.

Kylie has also played other vacation looks, but a fan favourite was when she wore a metallic blue co-ord.

The futuristic-looking 'fit was a long-sleeved ribbed top and a matching skirt.

Kylie stunned in the two-piece, which the top featured a mock neck and a cutout Diesel emblem in the middle.

The logo was also embroidered on the skirt, and it was tripled with Kylie carrying the brand's coordinating blue handbag.

The fashion designer's unreleased Fall '22 pieces were worn by Kylie.

Alongside a series of photos,Kylie wrote, 'blue might be my new favorite color,' and received over three million likes in just a few hours.