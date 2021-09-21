T.I 'F*ck Em' lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to T.I and Lil Jon 'F*ck Em'?

Okay, Look!

Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About (Okay)

Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Okay, Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About (Okay)

Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying Listen!

Lying A$$ Hoe Better Shut That

Upset 'Cuz They A$$ Ain't Up Yet



Listen!

I Ain't Never Gave No Fu*k About A Bi*ch

If I Did, Hoe, Give My Fu*k Back

Listen, I Never Gave A Fu*k Aabout Them (Them)

Pretty Hoes Stay In My DM (DM)

I Ain't Never Had A Problem Getting Trim

Lil' Mama, Your Pu*sy Ain't Worth Per Diem

Heavyweight And I Ain't Gotta Stay In No Gym

Line 'em Up And Knock 'em Down, Bim, Bim, Bim

Tilt My Brim, Baby, I'm Not Him

Ni**as Stand In Line For It Like At My Museum

On My Life Me And My Wife, Run This City

Can't Snatch These Stripes

We Don't Care What They Talking About Fu*k Them Lies

Just Mad 'Cuz They Bankroll Ain't This Size

Mask On, Mask Off We Outside

Tell VH1, Shawty, We Gone Slide

Anything We Can Ever Lose Over Lies

People Told On Us Then It Never Was Ours

Think This Sh*t A Game? Fu*k Ni**a Come Try It

Put It On My Chain, Bet Your A$$ Get Fried

All On IG, Ni**as Wanna Try Me

See Me In Real Life Won't Walk By Me Hold Up

You Ain't Never Seen These Type

Consider Me A Supreme Being

Ni**a, King Skinny As String Bean

At A Crime Scene Letting It Ring, Ring

On The Game Changers Seeing Green Things

Ni*gas Talk Tough But They Don't Mean Things

All Of My Jewelry On High Beam

My Respect Level On The High Esteem

Since High School Been Doing My Thing

Stay Strapped Strike Like Lighting

That's Why Your Opinion More Like No Opinion

Never Gave A Fu*k Aabout A Hoe Opinon

You Know Some Told Me Not To Go Up In You

Probably Parallel Park A Porsche In You

Gettin' Tall Money But I'm Short Tempered

If Your Broke, Weak

I Don't Fu*k With You, Ni*ga

Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About

(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me

Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)

Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking 'about, Ni**a

Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying, Fu*k 'em

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About

(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me

Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)

Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Bi*ch One Thang Never Changed To This Day

That Ni*ga Tip Never Did Play

Ayy, Listen I Don't Hate You If You Gay

But Ni**a I'ma Say What The Fu*k I Wanna Say

Listen, Really All I Care

About Is My Family And The City Of Atlanta

Been The Sh*t With Dealers, Dancers

Ain't No Way For You To Cancel

In My Comments With That Dumb Sh*t

To Be Honest You Can Vanish

And No Back And Forth, No Batter

I'm Not Here For You To Handle

You Don't Like Me Change The Channel

On There Too, Suck To Be You

Ni**a, What I Care You Don't Like What I Do?

Ni**a, I Ain't Tryna Be Nothin' Like You

Ni**a, I'm Just Livin' Life

Increasin' My Portfolio And Value

Net Worth Twice As Much

The Midas Touch With Property

Damn, Right We Up

In My Old School Ways, Damn Right We Stuck

That's A Crime, Gone Charge, Gone Write Me Up

Say It In Your Face, I Ain't Tryna Be Subtle

I'ma Speak My Truth, They Don't Like Me, Fu*k 'em Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying



Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About

(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me

Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)

Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Ni**a

Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying, Fu*k 'em

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About

(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me

Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)

Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Bi*ch Ni**a, Fu*k 'em

