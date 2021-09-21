T.I 'F*ck Em' lyrics meaning explained

T.I 'Fuck Em' lyrics meaning explained
21 September 2021, 18:00
What are the lyrics to T.I's new song 'F*ck Em'? What do they mean? Here's everything we know...
T.I has released a new video for his new song 'F*ck Em', days after prosecutors decided to not charge him and his wife Tiny with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005.
The Lil Jon-assisted track is seemingly a response to the case, as he hints at people 'lying' on him on his wife.
Here's what the rapper means in his lyrics
"Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying Listen!/Lying Ass H*e Better Shut That Upset 'Cuz They Ass Ain't Up Yet"
In this lyric, T.I is seemingly referring to women who he calls a derogatory term, claiming that they are lying on him. Fans think it's a direct jab at the alleged victims in his sexual assault case.
He is also claiming that the things they are saying is due to them not being 'up' in life yet. He shares this same sentiment in the lyrics below.
"We Don't Care What They Talking About Fu*k Them Lies/Just Mad 'Cuz They Bankroll Ain't This Size"
"Gettin' Tall Money But I'm Short Tempered/If Your Broke, Weak/I Don't Fu*k With You"
T.I nods to the amount of money he's making in this lyric. While expressing his money is long, he also states he is not one to mess with.
He also raps that weak and broke people are not who he chooses to be around.
"Ain't No Way For You To Cancel/In My Comments With That Dumb Sh*t /To Be Honest You Can Vanish"
In this bar, T.I is rapping about people trying to get him "cancelled" and being unsuccessful. He is also talking about people in his comments writing things he doesn't want to see.
What are the lyrics to T.I and Lil Jon 'F*ck Em'?
Okay, Look!
Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About (Okay)
Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Okay, Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About (Okay)
Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying Listen!
Lying A$$ Hoe Better Shut That
Upset 'Cuz They A$$ Ain't Up Yet
Listen!
I Ain't Never Gave No Fu*k About A Bi*ch
If I Did, Hoe, Give My Fu*k Back
Listen, I Never Gave A Fu*k Aabout Them (Them)
Pretty Hoes Stay In My DM (DM)
I Ain't Never Had A Problem Getting Trim
Lil' Mama, Your Pu*sy Ain't Worth Per Diem
Heavyweight And I Ain't Gotta Stay In No Gym
Line 'em Up And Knock 'em Down, Bim, Bim, Bim
Tilt My Brim, Baby, I'm Not Him
Ni**as Stand In Line For It Like At My Museum
On My Life Me And My Wife, Run This City
Can't Snatch These Stripes
We Don't Care What They Talking About Fu*k Them Lies
Just Mad 'Cuz They Bankroll Ain't This Size
Mask On, Mask Off We Outside
Tell VH1, Shawty, We Gone Slide
Anything We Can Ever Lose Over Lies
People Told On Us Then It Never Was Ours
Think This Sh*t A Game? Fu*k Ni**a Come Try It
Put It On My Chain, Bet Your A$$ Get Fried
All On IG, Ni**as Wanna Try Me
See Me In Real Life Won't Walk By Me Hold Up
You Ain't Never Seen These Type
Consider Me A Supreme Being
Ni**a, King Skinny As String Bean
At A Crime Scene Letting It Ring, Ring
On The Game Changers Seeing Green Things
Ni*gas Talk Tough But They Don't Mean Things
All Of My Jewelry On High Beam
My Respect Level On The High Esteem
Since High School Been Doing My Thing
Stay Strapped Strike Like Lighting
That's Why Your Opinion More Like No Opinion
Never Gave A Fu*k Aabout A Hoe Opinon
You Know Some Told Me Not To Go Up In You
Probably Parallel Park A Porsche In You
Gettin' Tall Money But I'm Short Tempered
If Your Broke, Weak
I Don't Fu*k With You, Ni*ga
Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking 'about, Ni**a
Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying, Fu*k 'em
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Bi*ch One Thang Never Changed To This Day
That Ni*ga Tip Never Did Play
Ayy, Listen I Don't Hate You If You Gay
But Ni**a I'ma Say What The Fu*k I Wanna Say
Listen, Really All I Care
About Is My Family And The City Of Atlanta
Been The Sh*t With Dealers, Dancers
Ain't No Way For You To Cancel
In My Comments With That Dumb Sh*t
To Be Honest You Can Vanish
And No Back And Forth, No Batter
I'm Not Here For You To Handle
You Don't Like Me Change The Channel
On There Too, Suck To Be You
Ni**a, What I Care You Don't Like What I Do?
Ni**a, I Ain't Tryna Be Nothin' Like You
Ni**a, I'm Just Livin' Life
Increasin' My Portfolio And Value
Net Worth Twice As Much
The Midas Touch With Property
Damn, Right We Up
In My Old School Ways, Damn Right We Stuck
That's A Crime, Gone Charge, Gone Write Me Up
Say It In Your Face, I Ain't Tryna Be Subtle
I'ma Speak My Truth, They Don't Like Me, Fu*k 'em Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Ni**a
Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying, Fu*k 'em
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
(Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Bi*ch Ni**a, Fu*k 'em