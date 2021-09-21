T.I 'Fuck Em' lyrics meaning explained

21 September 2021, 18:00

T.I 'F*ck Em' lyrics meaning explained
T.I 'F*ck Em' lyrics meaning explained. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to T.I's new song 'F*ck Em'? What do they mean? Here's everything we know...

T.I has released a new video for his new song 'F*ck Em', days after prosecutors decided to not charge him and his wife Tiny with drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005.

T.I. addresses sexual assault allegations in controversial music video for 'What It's Come To'

The Lil Jon-assisted track is seemingly a response to the case, as he hints at people 'lying' on him on his wife.

Here's what the rapper means in his lyrics

Prosecutors decided to not charge T.I and his wife Tiny with allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005.
Prosecutors decided to not charge T.I and his wife Tiny with allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2005. Picture: Getty

"Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying Listen!/Lying Ass H*e Better Shut That Upset 'Cuz They Ass Ain't Up Yet"

In this lyric, T.I is seemingly referring to women who he calls a derogatory term, claiming that they are lying on him. Fans think it's a direct jab at the alleged victims in his sexual assault case.

He is also claiming that the things they are saying is due to them not being 'up' in life yet. He shares this same sentiment in the lyrics below.

"We Don't Care What They Talking About Fu*k Them Lies/Just Mad 'Cuz They Bankroll Ain't This Size"

"Gettin' Tall Money But I'm Short Tempered/If Your Broke, Weak/I Don't Fu*k With You"

T.I nods to the amount of money he's making in this lyric. While expressing his money is long, he also states he is not one to mess with.

He also raps that weak and broke people are not who he chooses to be around.

"Ain't No Way For You To Cancel/In My Comments With That Dumb Sh*t /To Be Honest You Can Vanish"

In this bar, T.I is rapping about people trying to get him "cancelled" and being unsuccessful. He is also talking about people in his comments writing things he doesn't want to see.

  1. What are the lyrics to T.I and Lil Jon 'F*ck Em'?

    Okay, Look!

    Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About (Okay)
    Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Okay, Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About (Okay)
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying Listen!
    Lying A$$ Hoe Better Shut That
    Upset 'Cuz They A$$ Ain't Up Yet


    Listen!
    I Ain't Never Gave No Fu*k About A Bi*ch
    If I Did, Hoe, Give My Fu*k Back
    Listen, I Never Gave A Fu*k Aabout Them (Them)
    Pretty Hoes Stay In My DM (DM)
    I Ain't Never Had A Problem Getting Trim
    Lil' Mama, Your Pu*sy Ain't Worth Per Diem
    Heavyweight And I Ain't Gotta Stay In No Gym
    Line 'em Up And Knock 'em Down, Bim, Bim, Bim
    Tilt My Brim, Baby, I'm Not Him
    Ni**as Stand In Line For It Like At My Museum
    On My Life Me And My Wife, Run This City
    Can't Snatch These Stripes
    We Don't Care What They Talking About Fu*k Them Lies
    Just Mad 'Cuz They Bankroll Ain't This Size
    Mask On, Mask Off We Outside
    Tell VH1, Shawty, We Gone Slide
    Anything We Can Ever Lose Over Lies
    People Told On Us Then It Never Was Ours
    Think This Sh*t A Game? Fu*k Ni**a Come Try It
    Put It On My Chain, Bet Your A$$ Get Fried
    All On IG, Ni**as Wanna Try Me
    See Me In Real Life Won't Walk By Me Hold Up
    You Ain't Never Seen These Type
    Consider Me A Supreme Being
    Ni**a, King Skinny As String Bean
    At A Crime Scene Letting It Ring, Ring
    On The Game Changers Seeing Green Things
    Ni*gas Talk Tough But They Don't Mean Things
    All Of My Jewelry On High Beam
    My Respect Level On The High Esteem
    Since High School Been Doing My Thing
    Stay Strapped Strike Like Lighting
    That's Why Your Opinion More Like No Opinion
    Never Gave A Fu*k Aabout A Hoe Opinon
    You Know Some Told Me Not To Go Up In You
    Probably Parallel Park A Porsche In You
    Gettin' Tall Money But I'm Short Tempered
    If Your Broke, Weak
    I Don't Fu*k With You, Ni*ga

    Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
    (Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
    Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
    Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking 'about, Ni**a
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying, Fu*k 'em
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
    (Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
    Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
    Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Bi*ch One Thang Never Changed To This Day
    That Ni*ga Tip Never Did Play
    Ayy, Listen I Don't Hate You If You Gay
    But Ni**a I'ma Say What The Fu*k I Wanna Say
    Listen, Really All I Care
    About Is My Family And The City Of Atlanta
    Been The Sh*t With Dealers, Dancers
    Ain't No Way For You To Cancel
    In My Comments With That Dumb Sh*t
    To Be Honest You Can Vanish
    And No Back And Forth, No Batter
    I'm Not Here For You To Handle
    You Don't Like Me Change The Channel
    On There Too, Suck To Be You
    Ni**a, What I Care You Don't Like What I Do?
    Ni**a, I Ain't Tryna Be Nothin' Like You
    Ni**a, I'm Just Livin' Life
    Increasin' My Portfolio And Value
    Net Worth Twice As Much
    The Midas Touch With Property
    Damn, Right We Up
    In My Old School Ways, Damn Right We Stuck
    That's A Crime, Gone Charge, Gone Write Me Up
    Say It In Your Face, I Ain't Tryna Be Subtle
    I'ma Speak My Truth, They Don't Like Me, Fu*k 'em Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying

    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
    (Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
    Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
    Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Ni**a
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying, Fu*k 'em
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About
    (Okay, Talking Sh*t About Me
    Bi*ch, I Don't Give A Fu*k)
    Hold Up, Fu*k That Sh*t They Saying
    Fu*k That Sh*t They Talking About, Bi*ch Ni**a, Fu*k 'em

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Adele's dating history

Adele's dating history: from Skepta to Rich Paul

Oloni is a sex and relationships expert.

Who is Oloni? Career, Instagram, age & more

Chloe Bailey fans react to Gunna shooting his shot following VMAs performance

Chloe Bailey fans react to Gunna shooting his shot following VMAs performance
Fans are compared the two artists

Drake fans debate whether he's 'bigger than Michael Jackson in his peak'

Drake

Trending

Fans can look forward to volume 3 of the iconic show

Rihanna Savage x Fenty Vol 3 - what day is it on?

Rihanna

Travis Scott's new album 'Utopia' will be coming in 2021

Travis Scott new album 2021 'Utopia': release date, tracklist, features & more
Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more

Who is Adele's boyfriend Rich Paul? Age, Instagram, career & more
Who is Karen Civil?

Who is Karen Civil? Age, career, Instagram and more

Meek called out Karen Cvil on Twitter

Meek Mill and Karen Civil Twitter beef explained