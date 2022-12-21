The Game faces backlash over 12-year-old daughter's 'inappropriate' party dress

The rapper has defended his 12-year-old daughter after she wore an 'inappropriate' dress to a birthday party.

The Game has hit back at his Instagram followers who have criticised his 12-year-old daughter over an outfit she wore to a party.

On Sunday, December 18, the rapper shared pictures of his 12-year-old daughter Cali ready to attend a birthday party for fellow rapper Diddy's daughters.

Fans took to the comment section to hit back at The Game for allowing his daughter to wear the 'inappropriate' outfit.

"Somebody please tell the LORD to help…. She was just 2 years old like a week ago…. Now my baby is 12 years old, growing up & it won’t stop," he wrote in the caption.

The Game continued, "DISCLAIMER: before the internet get to INTERNET’n, me & her mother both agreed to let her do her make up for the young & beautiful @the_combs_twins sweet 16 birthday party."

His post was then re-shared by Instagram account The Shade Room, which then received a string to negative comments.

One said, "Makeup is cool but the outfit is a no for me it’s giving 18+ not 12."

Another wrote, "Why she dressed like that for a 12-year-old."

But the rapper hit back at these comments, and explained how he and Cali's mum agreed on what is best for their daughter.

"I'm gonna say this once so people who aren't her parents get it. My daughter is 12 & both of her parents are more than strict," he wrote.

"Tiffney is a school teacher with a masters degree & 2 other degrees who is an amazing parent & is very capable of raising our daughter to be great even if I wasn't in the picture... but I am in the picture so Tiffney called me & asked me would it be okay for my daughter to wear the dress in the photo to the twins' party.

"After talking to her thoroughly for over an hour about it, I agreed to let my daughter rock... being that she wears a school uniform 5 days a week."

He continued, "The twins had a futuristic bday theme & my baby wanted to look great & be in full confidence going to support her friends celebration.

"I am her father & her protector and she is & will always be an amazing young woman."

"I wish everyone happy holidays & thanks for your opinions on a child that belongs to US but we GOT THIS."