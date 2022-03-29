The Game trolls 50 Cent with leaked DM from girlfriend Cuban Link

The 'Hate It Or Love It' rapper has taunted 50 Cent by exposing a DM he received from his current GF Cuban Link.

The Game has exposed old DMs from 50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link, in attempt to get under the rapper-turned-buisnessman skin.

It all began when 50 Cent was make at The Game's expense after a video of the Los Angeles rapper went viral.

50 Cent and The Game troll each other on Instagram after they squashed their 12 years long feud. Picture: Getty

The 'How We Do' rapper was seen at a basketball game as he and Jimmy Iovine passed by one another without acknowledging each other.

50 Cent took to Instagram and penned a caption that he "wrote the records".

The Game wasted no time to clap back at 50 Cent, sharing that his current girlfriend, Cuban Link, was in his DMs - and proved it with receipts.

On Friday (Mar 25) The Game shared a screenshot of Cuban Link reaching out to him to be a video girl in her Instagram message.

He wrote the caption: "“Hit @therealswizzz & @timbaland ASAP & stop runnin from this verzuz,” he captioned a photo of 50 Cent’s head on a rotisserie chicken.

The Game added: “Oh’ n tell ya girl stay out my DM’s… if she don’t want her man overweight, fat as fuck hanging upside down like rotisserie chicken at the Super Bowl.”

The alleged DM to The Game includes a topless photo of Cuban Link, her phone number and the message, “video girl?? Keep in mind.”

The second photo in the slide is a screenshot from 50 Cent’s surprise appearance during the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halfime Show last month in which he rapped upside down.

50 Cent and Cuban Link went public with their relationship in 2019. Picture: Getty

Cuban Link took to Twitter to addressed the leaked DM, writing: ""... Naa what... Not from 2015 when everyone wanted to be a 'ViDeO giRl !!' You irrelevant f***ing bozo," she tweeted.

"You thought you ate with that one." Cuban link added.

In other 50 Cent news, the rapper was trolled following his Super Bowl performance, with many fans fat-shaming him.

While some of his fans came to his defence, others thought he deserved it due to him always trolling people online.

