Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B 'No Love' remix lyrics meaning explained

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics to Summer Walker's track 'No Love' remix featuring SZA & Cardi B

Summer Walker has released the highly anticipated remix and music video to her second single 'No Love' which sees both SZA and Cardi B, and oh does it not disappoint!

The song, which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard charts comes off her second studio album Still Over It and depicts the ladies renouncing love in favour of sexual fulfilment with their ex-boyfriends.

To celebrate the release of the video, here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics to the 'No Love' remix.

"I would give, like, ten percent, you deserve, like, half of that, I'ma need my money back"

In this line, Summer is over it and wants all the time back that she gave the guy she's talking about. She felt like she gave him 10% because that's what he was worth.

"I've been trippin' like I don't got that designer pussy, all I'm tryna see is your credit card, swipe it all for me"

In this line, SZA is alluding the fact that she is expensive and that she shouldn't be losing her mind over any man because she's got that "designer p*ssy".

"Come to find out you weren't even worth my time, tried to act like I wasn't good enough in your eyes"

After all was said and done, in this line, Summer realised that the dude wasn't worth her time because he tried to act like she wasn't good enough when she was more than enough! Good on you Summer!

What are the full lyrics to Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B's No Love (Extended)?

[Intro: Summer Walker]

Oh, woah

Oh, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah



[Verse 1: Cardi B, Summer Walker]

Here I am, there you are, fallin' out of love again

I don't know just how to feel inside

I'll meet you where you are (Are)

I needed some time apart ('part, ooh)

'Cause you been playin'

I've been loyal, no questions, boy, I've been ten toes down (Ten toes down)

Had communications with niggas that wanna be around (Be around)

So I found it crazy how b*tches is in my mentions now (Now)

Nothin' that you're sayin' add up to me, how I'm feelin' now (Ooh)

I just wanna be everything you need

I wish you could see how you hurting me

I got no more love, this time, I'm done with that (Done with that)

I'm thinkin' of ways that I can hurt you back



[Verse 2: Summer Walker]

If I had you back (Back)

I wouldn't've did all that (That)

I would'vе played it just how you wanted to play it

You didn't yet see my worth, so you try to play mе

But I was so in love, love

That I just got a little bit too complicated

[Chorus: Summer Walker]

But if I had you back, all I wanna do is f*ck (F*ck)

Get drunk (Get drunk), take drugs (Take drugs)

(F*ck love)

All I wanna do is f*ck (F*ck)

Get drunk (Oh), hop planes

All lust, there will be no lovin' you

It would be no lovin' you



[Verse 3: SZA]

If I did it all again

I would give, like, ten percent

You deserve, like, half of that

I'ma need my money back

I'm ridin' through your hood, you pissed me off again

Finna let new niggas come find me

I've been trippin' like I don't got that designer pussy

All I'm tryna see is your credit card, swipe it all for me

Get me what I want, I don't need it

Just CC me, just VV me, just that d*ck when I call (D*ck when I call)

No more feelings involved, I done seen all I need to

Funny how you say you 'bout us

You don't ever pull up on me, put it on me, get me right (Right)

You the one that ruined us, can't give no, can't give no



[Chorus: Summer Walker]

F*ck (F*ck)

Get drunk (Get drunk), take drugs (Take drugs)

(F*ck love)

All I wanna do is f*ck (F*ck)

Get drunk (Oh), hop planes

All lust, there will be no lovin' you

It would be no lovin' you (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Verse 4: Summer Walker]

Come to find out you weren't even worth my time

Tried to act like I wasn't good enough in your eyes

Funny now that you callin', that you ringin' my line

Why the hell is you ringin' my line?

Oh, I

Tell me what's changed, is it my status? Is it my fame?

Is it my pockets? Is it my change?

Is it my pride? Is it my body?

Back then, "No show, no call" was your motto

Only hit me up after the club and you off that bottle

Pussy so good you thought you hit the lotto



[Chorus: Summer Walker]

But if I had you back, all I wanna do is f*ck (F*ck)

Get drunk (Get drunk), take drugs (Take drugs)

F*ck love

All I wanna do is f*ck (F*ck)

Get drunk (Oh), hop planes

All lust, it will be no lovin' you

It will be no lovin' you



[Outro: Summer Walker]

Come to find out you weren't even worth my time

Tried to act like I wasn't good enough in your eyes

Funny now that you callin', that you ringin' my line

Why the hell is you ringin' my line?