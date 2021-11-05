Summer Walker 'Still Over It' lyrics for the perfect Instagram caption
5 November 2021, 15:37 | Updated: 5 November 2021, 16:55
Summer Walker understood the assignment
Releasing her highly-anticipated second studio album Still Over It, Summer Walker is back and letting the girls know we are not here for normalising toxic relationships anymore.
The album, which is a follow-up to her debut album Over It, includes 20 tracks featuring collaborations with Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox and Omarion.
The complete history of Summer Walker and London On Da Track's relationship
So, if you're looking for a new Instagram caption or a sassy way to throw shade at the boy that broke your heart, Summer Walker has got you covered.
Relationships
Keep that same energy when I find somebody else - 'Throw It Away'
I used to be on my replacing s***, I'd switch a n**** out so damn quick - 'Switch A N**** Out'
Showing you what the word, being loyal is - 'Constant Bulls***'
Why you gotta hang your love over my head like that? I'm just tryna gеt closure - 'Closure'
We be on that dumb s***, that stupid in love s*** - 'Screwin'
Heartbreak
Tell me why did you do this to me? After we made plans for a family? - '4th Baby Mama'
I would've played it just how you wanted to play it, you didn't yet see my worth so you try to play me - 'No Love'
One minute, I hate you, the next minute, want it - 'Screwin'
You refuse to let me walk out your life, but you refuse to match up with my vibe - 'Session 33'
Hope to unfeel what we keep on feeling, but you can't unbreak my broken heart - 'Closure'
Healing
I don't fully understand everything right now, but I know you have great plans for me - 'Ciara’s Prayer'
I don't wanna be sold another piece of your dream - 'Broken Promises'
But a ex game is not the game I'm tryna play at all - 'Ex For A Reason'
I wanna walk away, but what if I'm wrong? - 'Toxic'
I'm broken but I'm beautifully broken - 'Ciara’s Prayer'
Keep that same energy when I find somebody else - 'Throw It Away'
Affirmations
She can never be what I am - 'Ex For A Reason'
I am a queen, I deserve to be treated like one - 'Ciara’s Prayer'
I pray the nеxt man of my life will be my husband. I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me, I pray that he holds me, I pray that I have everything I want and need in him - 'Ciara’s Prayer'
Don't let them feel like they have a one-up by destroying your moment - 'Bitter'
Boy, I am too damn fine - 'Unloyal'
Don't start no s***, won't be no s*** - 'Toxic'
I ain't takin' your shit today, I ain't takin' your shit tomorrow - 'Unloyal'
Still Over It is out now and available on all platforms.