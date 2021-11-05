Summer Walker 'Still Over It' lyrics for the perfect Instagram caption

Summer Walker understood the assignment

Releasing her highly-anticipated second studio album Still Over It, Summer Walker is back and letting the girls know we are not here for normalising toxic relationships anymore.

The album, which is a follow-up to her debut album Over It, includes 20 tracks featuring collaborations with Cardi B, SZA, Ari Lennox and Omarion.

So, if you're looking for a new Instagram caption or a sassy way to throw shade at the boy that broke your heart, Summer Walker has got you covered.

Relationships

Keep that same energy when I find somebody else - 'Throw It Away'

I used to be on my replacing s***, I'd switch a n**** out so damn quick - 'Switch A N**** Out'

Showing you what the word, being loyal is - 'Constant Bulls***'

Why you gotta hang your love over my head like that? I'm just tryna gеt closure - 'Closure'

We be on that dumb s***, that stupid in love s*** - 'Screwin'

Heartbreak

Tell me why did you do this to me? After we made plans for a family? - '4th Baby Mama'

I would've played it just how you wanted to play it, you didn't yet see my worth so you try to play me - 'No Love'

One minute, I hate you, the next minute, want it - 'Screwin'

You refuse to let me walk out your life, but you refuse to match up with my vibe - 'Session 33'

Hope to unfeel what we keep on feeling, but you can't unbreak my broken heart - 'Closure'

Healing

I don't fully understand everything right now, but I know you have great plans for me - 'Ciara’s Prayer'

I don't wanna be sold another piece of your dream - 'Broken Promises'

But a ex game is not the game I'm tryna play at all - 'Ex For A Reason'

I wanna walk away, but what if I'm wrong? - 'Toxic'

I'm broken but I'm beautifully broken - 'Ciara’s Prayer'

Affirmations

She can never be what I am - 'Ex For A Reason'

I am a queen, I deserve to be treated like one - 'Ciara’s Prayer'

I pray the nеxt man of my life will be my husband. I pray he loves me, leads me, guides me, reassures me, I pray that he holds me, I pray that I have everything I want and need in him - 'Ciara’s Prayer'

Don't let them feel like they have a one-up by destroying your moment - 'Bitter'

Boy, I am too damn fine - 'Unloyal'

Don't start no s***, won't be no s*** - 'Toxic'

I ain't takin' your shit today, I ain't takin' your shit tomorrow - 'Unloyal'

Still Over It is out now and available on all platforms.