Summer Walker responds after fans roast her new hairstyle

After fans mocked her new hairstyle online by comparing her to fictional characters, the Girls Need Love singer has responded

Summer Walker has clapped back at trolls online after they mocked her new look, sees the R&B singer with her entire head shaved, leaving only a few locs in the centre of her hair styled into a ponytail.

Responding to the trolling, Summer hilariously took to her finsta account '@glctawhre' posting a picture of fictional Mortal Kombat character Goro whilst captioning it: "FIERCE hunny".

Fans and followers of the R&B starlet couldn't help but mock her new look online, turning her into memes and even comparing her with notable fictional characters with similar hairstyles.

One user wrote: "being a summer walker fan is so difficult sometimes because she always leaves me speechless".

Another person commented: "In Summer Walker’s case, I think we have to agree to separate the art from the artist".

Some fans came to her defence, with one person writing: "Summer walker hairstyle not that bad I get yall just roasting but do realize this why alotta people don’t be comfortable in their skin bc of how harsh y’all can be".

Summer Walker tryna restore her honor pic.twitter.com/SpYqOFtmNq — Young Simba (@m0e_almighty) February 2, 2022

Summer walker really annoying why she look like this? 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/RF8QM7Erqs — A BOOGIE NO HOODIE💋🤞🏾 (@NiasiaMarie) February 2, 2022

Summer Walker finna piss me off 😭 pic.twitter.com/rZg1IXmjbR — 👑 (@Ayooo_Gawwgouss) February 2, 2022

Summer walker said : pic.twitter.com/tApV9nVhiR — k | ariola's sister (@nastyshutup) February 2, 2022

Back in November, she shocked the world by revealing her matching face tattoo with new boyfriend Larry aka Lvrd Pharoh, with the two getting each other's names tattoo'd on their faces.

Telling her fans 'this is the happiest she's ever been in her whole life', she posted the video on her Instagram, captioning it: "It's funny how life works... I never thought right after experiencing the lowest point in my life I'd be the happiest I ever been in my whole life. God is good 🖤".

Her new tats stirred up controversy online with her fans and others calling her choice "silly" and others saying it completely "devaluates the point of her album".

Before the end of 2021, Summer released her highly-anticipated second studio album Still Over It letting it be known to her fans and women worldwide that we are no longer normalising toxic relationships and seeing a red flag for what it truly is... a red flag.

The 20 track album included features from Cardi B, SZA, Lil' Durk, Ari Lennox and Omarion. The album was centred around her break-up with producer London On Da Track.