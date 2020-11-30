The complete history of Summer Walker and London On Da Track's relationship
30 November 2020, 13:51 | Updated: 30 November 2020, 15:37
The pair have been dating for a while and recently revealed they're expecting a baby together.
Summer Walker and London On Da Track have become one of the most popular hip-hop couples.
The 24 year-old singer took the music scene by storm when she released her debut studio album Over It back in October 2019.
The 29 year-old Atlanta producer, formerly known as London Tyler Holmes, heavily worked on the star's album.
Although the pair make great music together, people aren't sure whether they're great together as a couple. Walker and Holmes have had their fair share of ups and downs, but the latest from the couple, is that they're expecting a baby.
When did Summer Walker and London On Da Track first start dating?
Summer Walker and London On Da Track first started dating in 2019 while the 'Riot' singer was working on her debut studio album, which dropped last October.
In an Instagram post, Walker opened up about her first date with London On Da Track.
“Our first date was soo much fun. We went bowling, ate, shopping, and then hit the strip club,” Walker reminisced. “I never seen someone throw so much money in my life.”
She continued “I fell in the club from being so drunk so we left, and other celebrities were there so my ratchet a** was probably embarrassing him,” she remembers.
The star added: “Then we went to his house and I was being a thot and then I think I couldn’t hold my liquor… lol but it was lit. And here we are a year later.”
When did Summer Walker and London On Da Track split?
The first time the couple reportedly split was during the summer last year, when Summer Walker announced she was single on Instagram.
The 'Girls Need Love' star wrote, "Somehow I always end up with male chauvinist. Im a alpha female so I guess when I think for myself/make my own decisions it’s taken as disrespect."
She continued "That was cute tho. God bless him still a sweet man deep down inside,” she wrote.
A day after, the pair seemed to have already made up and went on to post several pictures together.
London On Da Track has his hand around Summer Walker's neck
In March 2019, a video of London On Da Track grabbing Summer Walker's neck went viral on Instagram.
The video was supposedly meant to “be sexy”. However, the producer did not let go when Summer said it hurt. This led to many fans being worried.
Summer Walker didn’t look comfortable when getting choked by London On Da Track, but maybe that’s her thing. pic.twitter.com/KCh0BViMDj— Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) March 22, 2020
Summer Walker later defended the act writing “London was playing y’all buggin, he would never try to really hurt me” on Instagram on Wednesday (Apr 15).
Do Summer Walker and London On Da Track have kids?
Summer Walker announced that she is expecting a baby with London On Da Track by sharing a sweet photo of her baby bump in Instagram.
On Friday (Nov. 21) the R&B singer posed for a photo cradling her baby bump and simply captioned the post with six angel emojis.
What did Summer Walker say about London On Da Track's kids?
Summer Walker went on a rant over the weekend, claiming that London On Da Track is a "bum ass n****" and claimed he's "selfish'for not wanting to see his other children.
"Everyone ghetto. It was all so ghetto. I tried to get him to spend time with his other kids as much as I could. He ain’t want to cause he selfish," Summer wrote.
“I tried to get his baby mamas to let him see the kids, they didn’t want to cause they was bitter & hated me for no reason."
"I tried to get, everybody to just get the f–k along like one big happy family and instead everyone just sh*t on me. & now I just have the s–t end of the stick cause all these mf’s is G H E T T 0.”
She then ended her rant, writing, “Well I guess i’ll just put it all in an album, collect my millions, and be on my marry way…But at least I can afford to take care of my child.”
The pair expecting their first child together in 2021. London On Da Track has two children from previous relationships.