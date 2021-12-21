Summer Walker slams London on da Track over his parenting

Summer Walker took to Instagram last night to rant about her baby father London on da Track and his lack of parenting skills, blasting him for being inconsistent

Summer Walker is back at it with her baby daddy London on da Track. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Ex For A Reason singer came for London, accusing him of not being consistent in their daughters life.

Claiming the last time she tried to speak with him about the time he spends with their child, he diverted the conversation and started speaking about production credits on her latest album Still Over It.

"She’s not one of your little cars or props you can just post for clout" she wrote. "I wish you would just go. We don’t need you. She has a real father over here. We be the ones sleep deprived taking care of her while you out doing whatever".

Continuing onto speak about her she feel's his intentions are not pure of genuine and have never been, she went onto describe that leaving her daughter with him feels like "she's leaving her child with a stranger".

Summer Walker at the 2021 Soul Train Awards Presented By BET. Picture: Getty

"This is uncomfortable for me" she wrote. "Why neither one of them can’t show me a picture of her room in ATL. She’s eight months. You had plenty of time to get her a room. She prolly sleeping in some cheap foldable bed thing you get from Target y’all placed in the corner".

Sharing screenshots of alleged conversation between both herself, London and his mum, Summer shared that he was refusing to show her pictures of their daughter's room upon request.

"Okay I’ll FaceTime you now so I can see her room. I just asked you for a picture of her room on FaceTime and you hung [up] on me… It’s not that difficult lol so she doesn’t have a room. You could’ve said that last night. Bye bro, drop my baby off" the messages read.

Summer Walker and London on da Track At The Los Angeles Clippers Game. Picture: Getty

Summer Walker and London On Da Track first started dating in 2019 but their relationship plummeted after several rumours of infidelity.

Having their fair share of ups and downs before their break-up, the pair welcomed their daughter in early 2021. Summer's sophomore album Still Over It was heavily influenced by her on-off relationship with London.

Summer Walker praises her boyfriend Larry on IG during fight with baby father London on da Track. Picture: Instagram

After deleting the tweet, Summer praised her now boyfriend Larry aka Lvrd Pharoh for doing the opposite of London, typing: "Thank God for stepfather smfh".

Last month, she and Larry got matching tattoos of each others names on their faces.

