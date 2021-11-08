London On Da Track throws shade at Summer Walker over new album

The claws are out as London On Da Track takes to Instagram saying he’s “glad to be an inspiration” for her new album

London On Da Track has thrown shade at his ex Summer Walker following the release of her new album Still Over It.

Urging fans to continue to streaming the project, the producer and ex-boyfriend of the R&B starlet made his feelings clear about the situation.

“Lol just woke up. What happened?” he asked humorously before answering his own question. “Oh s***. Album’s out, I’m just glad to be an inspiration. Keep streamin!!”

London On Da Track throwing shade at ex Summer Walker on IG stories. Picture: Instagram

He also shared an explicit image of rapper Young Thug throwing his middle finger up with the caption: "Summer walker f*** u lol".

Yikes.

The former couple dated for two years before calling it quits after reports of infidelity with his baby mamas as well as well as other women were a driving force behind their break up.

Releasing the highly-anticipated second studio album Still Over It, Summer Walker wanted to make it known to her fans and women worldwide that we are no longer normalising toxic relationships and seeing a red flag for what it truly is... a red flag!

The 20 track album includes features Cardi B, SZA, Lil' Durk, Ari Lennox and Omarion.

The first track from the album 'Ex For A Reason' featuring JT from the City Girls may have kickstarted this war of social words between the two as since the release of the album, Summer has been posting Instagram rants and relationship advice all over her IG.

She explains on Instagram that she wants fans to learn from her past experiences to prevent them from making the same mistakes she did in their own relationships. “Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes,” she said.

“You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you. Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have to stay somewhere ‘cause you can’t find better — you can and you will. Don’t settle for less — you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”

.@IAMSUMMERWALKER's #StillOverIt aiming for #1 debut on the US albums chart with 185-210K first week. Summer's first #1 and biggest female R&B debut since 'Lemonade' (via @hitsdd). — chart data (@chartdata) November 6, 2021

According to chartdata on Twitter, Summer Walker is expecting to debut a number one with first week streaming sales between 185k to 210k making it her first number one album and the biggest female R&B debut since Beyoncé's Lemonade.

Go Summer!

