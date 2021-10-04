Summer Walker new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Summer Walker has confirmed the release date for her second album - here’s everything we know including the tracklist, features and more.

Summer Walker’s highly-anticipated second album is on the way!

The ‘Playing Games’ songstress confirmed that she’s set to drop her new album as we approach the second anniversary of her debut tape, ‘Over It’.

As fans gear up to hear the R&B songstress release her second project, here’s everything we know about it including the release date, features and tracklist…

Summer Walker is dropping her second album in November. Picture: Getty

Summer Walker’s second album title and release date

The ‘Session 32’ singer shared some exciting details about her new album with her followers on Instagram, after months of teasing fans with updates.

She confirmed the release date is in November and fans think she's set to drop it on November 5, after she shared two jerseys to her Instagram Stories, with the numbers '11' and '05'.

The jerseys read 'S. Walker' and 'Hard Drive' hinting at the title of her album, as she fuelled speculation by posting a snap of an actual pink sparkly hard drive with a label on which read 'album #2'.

She hinted at more details coming on October 4, which is also the two-year anniversary of her debut album ‘Over It’.

Summer Walker teased the name and release date of her second album. Picture: @summerwalker/Instagram

Fans think Summer Walker's second album will be called 'Hard Drive'. Picture: @summerwalker/Instagram

Summer Walker’s second album tracklist and features

As Summer is yet to confirm her tracklist just yet, we’re not sure what features will be on the album.

However, in recent months, she has been teasing link-ups with other artists who could make it to the album, including SZA, Lil Durk and Ari Lennox.

Summer has also shared snaps working alongside Pharrell and Sean Garrett, hinting they have also contributed to her sophomore album.

Summer Walker, Pharrell Williams and Sean Garrette in the same room? This album is about to be a VIBE. 😩🤍 pic.twitter.com/JhudyFjgIX — Summer Walker Access (@summerwaccess) July 3, 2021

Summer Walker dropped 'Over It' in 2019. Picture: SummerWalker

‘Over It’ had a star-studded list of features including Usher, Bryson Tiller, PartyNextDoor, 6lack, Jhene Aiko and A Boogie wit da Hoodie - not to mention, her now ex-boyfriend London on da Track produced most of the album.

So, we’re sure Summer’s second album will follow suit with a talented list of collaborators.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more info!

