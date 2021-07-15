Summer Walker & London On Da Track share first photos of their daughter's face

Summer Walker and London On Da Track have finally shared photos of their baby daughter.

Summer Walker and London on Da Track has shared some adorable pictures of their daughter to her Instagram.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating pictures of the pairs daughter since her birth in March 2021.

The 'Playing Games' singer has kept her child private, assuringly due to negative criticism she faced not long after her birth.

Critics online have shamed Summer for her own dietary choices and have also made assumptions about how she will care for her child.

However, Summer has finally revealed some adorable pictures of her babies face.

The star posted four pictures, captioned 'Baby Bubbles', which fans believe is a nickname for her daughter.

Producer, London On Da Track, also shared a photo of his daughter - captioning the post with a snake emoji and a green heart.

These posts come after Walker hit the headlines for accusing her baby daddy of being a "deadbeat dad".

Summer took to her alternate Instagram account to post a story about London.

The star said: "I am the full care taker of my child".

She continued, saying: "that man pulls up on the weekend w his mama & his gifts for a day or 2 takes his pics but I do all the work when I’m not at work. So once again suck a d**k.”.

Summer accused London of being a 'deadbeat dad'. Picture: Getty

London then appeared ti respond to this by posting a picture with his daughter, however there was an emoji covering her face.

He captioned the post 'Big Daddy duties 24/24'.

Summer and London broke up in 2020 after being together for a year.