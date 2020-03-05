Summer Walker claps back after facing xenophobia backlash over Coronavirus video

5 March 2020, 12:56

Summer Walker responds to fans labelling her 'xenophobic' over her Coronavirus post
Atlanta singer Summer Walker has responded to claims she's "xenophobic" after she posts a fake Coronavirus video on Instagram.

Singer Summer Walker has received backlash after posting a fake video addressing the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease.

The 23 year-old also angered fans after taking to her Instagram story and claiming people weren't claiming sickness backlash was "xenophobic" when it came to the Ebola disease outbreak.

After being called out for the xenophobic content. Walker deleted everything on her Instagram profile.

She then took to her Instagram Story to respond to the backlash, writing, “Lol people so dumb, talking about I'm racist and that video was from a long time ago".

"It don't matter if it was from 20 years ago, bottom line that sh*t nasty & IDGAF if a black white yellow or green person did that sh*t, it's still nasty.”

Summer Walker claps back at fans who claim she's xenophobic
Walker then added, “Lmao I literally don't give a f**k anymore this is app. It's not that serious. For my label Ima just delete all this sh*t.”

The "Playing Games" singer deleted all her posts from Instagram following the controversy. See fans reactions to Summer Walker's comments below.

