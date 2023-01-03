Summer Walker announces birth of twins with ex-boyfriend Larry

The R&B singer has said that she's achieved her goal of 'hella kids before 30'.

Summer Walker has welcomed twins!

The 'Girls Need Love' singer announced the birth of twins this week, bringing the number of kids she has to three.

Walker's baby daddy is ex boyfriend Larry, and back in March 2021, Summer welcomed her daughter with ex London On Da Track.

Summer Walker has three kids at the age of 26. Picture: Getty

“I’m so proud of myself,” the singer wrote on Instagram over the weekend to announce the birth.

"Just sharing to inspire other women, cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks, especially with one breech, people will try to steer you towards induction or C-section."

Walker maintained how she had a natural birth, "You can do it, this was my second home birth all natural 7 hrs, no tearing & I couldn’t of done it without my spirit guides, Godparents, birth team, my elders, & the best dad doula ever Larry lol."

Summer announced the birth on her Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Summer continued with ex Larry's help during the birth, "He was so hands on the whole time I was really impressed it wasn’t easy but it gets done."

"Both births I almost blacked out at the end but eating your placenta will definitely keep you above water I have thin blood so I always end up going to the hospital to bring myself back into good strength for them but as long as my kids stay at home untouched I’m good."

The 26-year-old is yet to reveal the names or gender of her new bundles of joy, which brings her number of children to three.

Summer spoke about her breakup with Larry in November 2022. . Picture: Instagram

Summer's baby daddy Larry was present during the birth, despite the pair splitting a few months ago.

She addressed the breakup in November 2022 and said, "Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass, but I’ve decided to be single."

"It’s no hard feelings," the 26-year-old explained. "Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children and we just living life.