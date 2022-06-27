Summer Walker confirms pregnancy with her second child

The singer has confirmed her pregnancy in an Instagram story!

Summer Walker has confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child!

The 'No Love' singer took to Instagram Live last Saturday (25th June) to address her four million followers.

She told her fans that "people [keep] asking me if I'm pregnant…I am and you know I'm very, very, very, very, happy about it."

Summer Walker. Picture: Getty Images

Summer Walker slams London on da Track over his parenting

Walker continued, saying that she is "very excited about it. And this is gonna be — I'm very very excited because it's going to be different from how it was before. It's really peaceful, really happy, lots of help, lots of love."

Summer Walker performing. Picture: Getty Images

Walker, who has been romantically linked to LVRD Pharaoh since last November, and have recently has each others names tattooed on their faces.

Summer Walker new album: release date, tracklist, features & more

Summer Walker gets her boyfriends name tattooed on her face. Picture: Instagram @summerwalker

The 'Girls Need Love' singer already shares a child with producer and rapper London on da Track.

Their daughter, reportedly named Bubbles, was born in March 2021.

Walker revealed the pregnancy and shared that it was important to her to take control over releasing the news.

"The only reason I'm even saying anything is because last time I felt very disrespected that people didn't let me tell that myself," she said.

Upon press releasing images of her first pregnancy, she responded that "I thought that was very disrespectful and it made me very, very, very, very, very upset."

The complete history of Summer Walker and London On Da Track's relationship