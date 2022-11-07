Summer Walker confirms she'll keep her face tattoo of ex-boyfriend Larry's name following split

Summer Walker has revealed that she is single again despite being currently pregnant with her ex's child.

Summer Walker has confirmed that her and her boyfriend Larry have broken up, despite her currently being pregnant with his child.

She posted an Instagram story updating her fans on her life, which included the break up, and she says she has "decided to be single."

Walker is currently pregnant with his child, and has another child with ex London on da Track.

Summer confirmed that she is no longer with her boyfriend Larry. Picture: Instagram

She addressed the breakup on her story: “People been trying to be in my business bad lately,” she began. “Idk why y’all need updates on my life lol like go touch grass, but I’ve decided to be single.”

“It’s no hard feelings,” the 26-year-old explained. “Larry is an amazing father, there’s just certain things I won’t tolerate, but we’re super duper happy to have all our children and we just living life.

She continued: "He be at every swim class, every photoshoot, every doctor’s appointment, and every baby event.”

The R&B singer then added that she will not be removing the infamous face tattoo she got inked in honour of Larry as she still has "hella love for him."

After this news, fans took to social media to express their opinion with one writing: "I love her and I pray she finds someone for her and her little family."

Another said: "summer walker broke up with her new bd and my hating a** is ready for that new album."