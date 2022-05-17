Summer Walker and Blac Chyna's mother Tokyo Toni Instagram beef explained

17 May 2022, 18:30

It all kicked off over the weekend between the R&B singer and Tokyo Toni after Walker made some comments about parenting skills... here's what went down!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Over the weekend, things got heated on Instagram between Summer Walker and Blac Chyna's mum Tokyo Toni after Walker shared her thoughts on Toni after watching Chyna's reality show The Real Blac Chyna.

Summer Walker slams London on da Track over his parenting

Summer Walker performs at the 10th annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia
Summer Walker performs at the 10th annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park on September 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Picture: Getty

Expressing that she felt that Blac Chyna gets treated badly by her mother, she took to Instagram writing:

"Oh my God... I was just watching Chyna's show on Zeus cause I finally had some time to myself and I feel so bad for her... Her mom treated her so terrible. Like that was really crazy, my heart hurts".

Summer Walker attends the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Summer Walker attends the 2021 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

After, Blac Chyna's mother learned of the singer's remarks, she responded online, writing lengthy paragraphs in the comment area.

Tokyo began her tirade with a series of harsh remarks and threats, stating, "Girl let me tell you something. Don't open your raggedy mouth with my name coming out of it again".

Summer Walker attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Summer Walker attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards on April 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Picture: Getty

She continued to verbally attack Walker by saying "I'll give you something around your neck you'll never forget. Do you understand me. I'll Floyd Mayweather you and then drag you like a tractor trailer to a piece of roadkill...".

Despite Walker not responding, Toni – whose real name is Shalana Jones-Hunter – continued to clap at the singer adding "a struck dog will holler, bless her soul".

Walker has yet to respond to Toni's comments.

Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna attend "Tokyo Toni&squot;s Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California
Tokyo Toni and Blac Chyna attend "Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP" Los Angeles premiere at AMC Theaters Universal City Walk on November 08, 2019 in Universal City, California. Picture: Getty

