Squid Game season 2: release date, cast & trailer
1 February 2024, 16:16 | Updated: 1 February 2024, 16:26
When does the second season of Squid Game come out and how can I see the trailer? Here's all you need to know.
Squid Game is back for a second series, following *that* cliffhanger at the end of the first season.
Since airing on Netflix back in 2021, the series has become a smash hit, and has inspired spin-off show Squid Game: The Challenge last year.
Netflix have confirmed that Squid Game is coming back on our screens in 2024, and here is everything you need to know about season 2, including cast, release date and trailer.
When does Squid Game season 2 come out on Netflix?
So far, the release date for Squid Game Season 2 has not yet been announced.
However, Netflix have confirmed that it will be coming this year in 2024, they just haven't shared exactly when this will be.
Should there be further updates, this page will be reflected with the new release dates.
Who is in the cast for Squid Game Series 2?
Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from Season 1.
New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji-an rounding out the ensemble of colorful characters in the new season.
Is there a trailer for Squid Game series 2?
Watch the teaser for Squid Game season 2
You can watch the trailer for Squid Game series two above, which is the first of the trailers released by Netflix to tease the show.
The premise of the second season reads: "The highly-anticipated second season will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the US and starts a chase with a motive."