Squid Game season 2: release date, cast & trailer

When does the second season of Squid Game come out and how can I see the trailer? Here's all you need to know.

Squid Game is back for a second series, following *that* cliffhanger at the end of the first season.

Since airing on Netflix back in 2021, the series has become a smash hit, and has inspired spin-off show Squid Game: The Challenge last year.

Netflix have confirmed that Squid Game is coming back on our screens in 2024, and here is everything you need to know about season 2, including cast, release date and trailer.

