When and Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2

By Anna Suffolk

When was Squid Game filmed and where was the reality show filmed? Here's what you need to know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Squid Game: The Challenge launched onto our Netflix screens last week, and it's safe to say that the reality show has got the whole world hooked.

The show sees 456 contestants hold the value of $10,000 each, where they battle it out in a series of challenges that whittle them down to one lucky winner - who will scoop up the $4.56 million cash prize.

Despite the show being a Korean production, Squid Game: The Challenge was actually filmed in the United Kingdom, and is a UK production with Studio Lambert and Netflix, and here's the rundown of the filming locations and when it was shot.

Squid Game: The Challenge was shot in the UK. Picture: Netflix