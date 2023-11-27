When and Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?
27 November 2023, 15:29
When was Squid Game filmed and where was the reality show filmed? Here's what you need to know.
Squid Game: The Challenge launched onto our Netflix screens last week, and it's safe to say that the reality show has got the whole world hooked.
The show sees 456 contestants hold the value of $10,000 each, where they battle it out in a series of challenges that whittle them down to one lucky winner - who will scoop up the $4.56 million cash prize.
Despite the show being a Korean production, Squid Game: The Challenge was actually filmed in the United Kingdom, and is a UK production with Studio Lambert and Netflix, and here's the rundown of the filming locations and when it was shot.
When was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?
Squid Game: The Challenge was filmed 16 days in London, and contestants could not leave the set unless they were eliminated.
Filming began in January 2023, and the show has seen some controversy after contestants have threatened a lawsuit after claiming they suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while shooting in cold conditions in the UK.
January 2023 was seen to have suffered a 'cold snap' in temperatures across the UK.
Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?
The reality show was primarily filmed at Wharf Studios in Barking, London.
Cardington Studios in Bedford was used for 'Red Light, Green Light', due to the sheer capacity of a set needed.
The former aircraft calendar is the largest indoor space in Europe, with the set for the game being 100 meters by 40 meters, and over 100,000 square feet.