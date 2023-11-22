Squid Game The Challenge: When do new episodes come out?

22 November 2023, 13:09

Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2

By Anna Suffolk

Here's the release schedule and all the times for Squid Game: The Challenge, which lands on Netflix this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The hotly-anticipated real-life version of Netflix show Squid Game is out on Netflix, with the first batch of episodes available on the streaming site.

Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the series is a reality competition show, which sees 456 real people enter the Squid Game arena in pursuit of a whopping $4.56 million cash prize.

This is not to be mistaken with Squid Game series 2, which is rumoured to be released in late 2024.

So, when is Squid Game: The Challenge coming out? When do new episodes drop on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 contestants battle it out for a hefty prize sum.
Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 contestants battle it out for a hefty prize sum. Picture: Netflix

  1. When do new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge come out on Netflix?

    The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are already out on Netflix, which sees contestants compete through a series of games inspired by the original show.

    The next four episodes will come out on Wednesday November 29th at 8am GMT, and the final will air on Wednesday December 6th.

    Here is the full release schedule for Squid Game: The Challenge:

    1. Red Light, Green Light
    2. The Man With The Umbrella
    3. War
    4. Nowhere To Hide
    5. Trick Or Treat
    6. Goodbye
    7. Friend or Foe
    8. One Step Closer
    9. Circle of Trust
    10. One Lucky Day
    Squid Game: The Challenge is out.
    Squid Game: The Challenge is out. Picture: Netflix

  2. When does season 2 of Squid Game come out?

    So far, there has been no official release date for Squid Game Season Two.

    However, the series is confirmed to be in production, and started filming in July 2023.

    Based on production predictions, it is likely that the second season will air in the later months of 2024.

    Squid Game came out in 2021 and has been one of Netflix's biggest releases.
    Squid Game came out in 2021 and has been one of Netflix's biggest releases. Picture: Netflix

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jack Harlow dating history: does he have a girlfriend and who are his exes?

Jack Harlow Dating History: Does He Have A Girlfriend And Who Are His Exes?

Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Lovin On Me' rapper

Who is Jack Harlow? 5 facts about the 'Lovin On Me' rapper

Halle Bailey subtly addresses pregnancy rumours for the first time

Halle Bailey subtly addresses pregnancy rumours for the first time

What happened between Nella Rose & Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celeb?

What happened between Nella Rose & Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celeb?

Trending

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Features

How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

Who is Cassie’s husband & how many children does she have?

Who is Cassie’s husband & how many children does she have?

The Top 10 Podcasts of 2023 - and you can listen to them all on Global Player!

The Top 10 Podcasts of 2023

What is Nella Rose's Net Worth and How Did She Become Famous?

What is Nella Rose's Net Worth and How Did She Become Famous?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working