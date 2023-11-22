Squid Game The Challenge: When do new episodes come out?

By Anna Suffolk

Here's the release schedule and all the times for Squid Game: The Challenge, which lands on Netflix this week.

The hotly-anticipated real-life version of Netflix show Squid Game is out on Netflix, with the first batch of episodes available on the streaming site.

Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the series is a reality competition show, which sees 456 real people enter the Squid Game arena in pursuit of a whopping $4.56 million cash prize.

This is not to be mistaken with Squid Game series 2, which is rumoured to be released in late 2024.

So, when is Squid Game: The Challenge coming out? When do new episodes drop on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 contestants battle it out for a hefty prize sum. Picture: Netflix