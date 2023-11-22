Squid Game The Challenge: When do new episodes come out?
22 November 2023, 13:09
Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2
Here's the release schedule and all the times for Squid Game: The Challenge, which lands on Netflix this week.
The hotly-anticipated real-life version of Netflix show Squid Game is out on Netflix, with the first batch of episodes available on the streaming site.
Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the series is a reality competition show, which sees 456 real people enter the Squid Game arena in pursuit of a whopping $4.56 million cash prize.
This is not to be mistaken with Squid Game series 2, which is rumoured to be released in late 2024.
So, when is Squid Game: The Challenge coming out? When do new episodes drop on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.
When do new episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge come out on Netflix?
The first five episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are already out on Netflix, which sees contestants compete through a series of games inspired by the original show.
The next four episodes will come out on Wednesday November 29th at 8am GMT, and the final will air on Wednesday December 6th.
Here is the full release schedule for Squid Game: The Challenge:
- Red Light, Green Light
- The Man With The Umbrella
- War
- Nowhere To Hide
- Trick Or Treat
- Goodbye
- Friend or Foe
- One Step Closer
- Circle of Trust
- One Lucky Day
When does season 2 of Squid Game come out?
So far, there has been no official release date for Squid Game Season Two.
However, the series is confirmed to be in production, and started filming in July 2023.
Based on production predictions, it is likely that the second season will air in the later months of 2024.