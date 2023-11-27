Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

By Anna Suffolk

Who is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what you need to know.

Squid Game: The Challenge has landed on Netflix with the first set of episodes, and talk has turned to which contestant has won the reality show.

The series launched on November 22, 2023 on Netflix, and there are still a few episodes to come out before the winner is revealed.

So, who wins Squid Game: The Challenge 2023? Who finishes in the top set of contestants? Here's the rundown.

Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 contestants battle it out for a hefty prize sum. Picture: Netflix