Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

27 November 2023, 11:23

Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2

By Anna Suffolk

Who is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Squid Game: The Challenge has landed on Netflix with the first set of episodes, and talk has turned to which contestant has won the reality show.

The series launched on November 22, 2023 on Netflix, and there are still a few episodes to come out before the winner is revealed.

So, who wins Squid Game: The Challenge 2023? Who finishes in the top set of contestants? Here's the rundown.

Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 contestants battle it out for a hefty prize sum.
Squid Game: The Challenge sees 456 contestants battle it out for a hefty prize sum. Picture: Netflix

  1. Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

    So far, the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge has not been revealed, as only the first half of the series has been released on Netflix.

    The winner will receive a whopping $4.56 million cash prize (£3.61 million).

    The final episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are released on December 6 at 8am GMT (UK time).

    Squid Game came out in 2021 and has been one of Netflix's biggest releases.
    Squid Game came out in 2021 and has been one of Netflix's biggest releases. Picture: Netflix

  2. Where was Squid Game: The Challenge filmed?

    Squid Game: The Challenge was shot and filmed in London, UK.

    The production took up a total of six interconnected sound stages that enabled players to live inside a completely immersive world.

    Once players were inside, they never left unless they were eliminated. Players exited the dormitory and passed through the iconic stairwells of Squid Game.

    The doll for Red Light, Green Light, took three months to build.
    The doll for Red Light, Green Light, took three months to build. Picture: Instagram

    Red Light, Green Light, was shot inside a different facility, due to the large capacity in which it took up.

    It was filmed in Europe's largest indoor space, Cardington Studios in Bedford, UK.

    The doll for the game took three months to build, thanks to its robotic capacity and calibration in time with the music.

