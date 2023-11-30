When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge?

30 November 2023, 11:16

Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2

By Anna Suffolk

When does the finale for Squid Game: The Challenge air? Here's everything we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is almost here, and fans are eager to find out who will scoop up the huge prize money as the winner of the reality series.

So far, nine episodes of the reality series have been released on Netflix, and only a few players have made it through to the final round.

The latest batch of episodes are out, with viewers wondering when exactly the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to come out on Netflix.

The finale episode is coming soon.
The finale episode is coming soon. Picture: Netflix

  1. When does the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge come out?

    Squid Game: The Challenge appears to be a hit, seeing as nearly 2 million viewers have already watched the first episode in the UK.

    The last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 6.

    The episode will be released at 8am GMT (UK Time), and the following times internationally:

    • 12:00am PST
    • 3:00am EST
    • 9:00am CET
    The cash prize is worth over $4 million.
    The cash prize is worth over $4 million. Picture: Netflix

  2. Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

    Out of 456 contestants, there are only three remaining in the hopes for the multi-million dollar prize money.

    Here are the finalists of Squid Game: The Challenge

    • Player 287 - Mai
    • Player 451 - Phil
    • Player 16 - Sam
    Only three contestants are left.
    Only three contestants are left. Picture: Netflix

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris spark rumours they're back on as they're 'spotted leaving event together'

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris spark rumours they're back on as they're 'spotted leaving event together'
The Game shares emotional speech about daughter Cali as he celebrates 44th birthday

The Game shares emotional speech about daughter Cali as he celebrates 44th birthday

Who is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what you need to know.

Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

What is Spotify Wrapped 2023's Release Date?

What is Spotify Wrapped 2023's Release Date?

Trending

I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose 'rushed out of camp' to see medic

I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose 'rushed out of camp' to see medic

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj New Album 'Pink Friday 2': Release Date, Track List, Features, Tour & more

Nicki Minaj

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner has? Names, ages and more

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner have? Names, ages and more

Kylie Jenner

Skepta's 'Big Smoke' Festival at Crystal Palace 2024: Tickets, Date & More

Skepta's 'Big Smoke' Festival at Crystal Palace 2024: Tickets, Date & More

When and Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

When and Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working