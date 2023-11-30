When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge?

By Anna Suffolk

When does the finale for Squid Game: The Challenge air? Here's everything we know.

The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is almost here, and fans are eager to find out who will scoop up the huge prize money as the winner of the reality series.

So far, nine episodes of the reality series have been released on Netflix, and only a few players have made it through to the final round.

The latest batch of episodes are out, with viewers wondering when exactly the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to come out on Netflix.

The finale episode is coming soon. Picture: Netflix