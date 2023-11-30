When is the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge?
30 November 2023, 11:16
Cast announced for Squid Game Season 2
When does the finale for Squid Game: The Challenge air? Here's everything we know.
Listen to this article
The final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is almost here, and fans are eager to find out who will scoop up the huge prize money as the winner of the reality series.
So far, nine episodes of the reality series have been released on Netflix, and only a few players have made it through to the final round.
- Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?
- Squid Game The Challenge: When do new episodes come out?
- When and Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?
The latest batch of episodes are out, with viewers wondering when exactly the last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to come out on Netflix.
-
When does the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge come out?
Squid Game: The Challenge appears to be a hit, seeing as nearly 2 million viewers have already watched the first episode in the UK.
The last episode of Squid Game: The Challenge is set to be released on Netflix on Wednesday, December 6.
The episode will be released at 8am GMT (UK Time), and the following times internationally:
- 12:00am PST
- 3:00am EST
- 9:00am CET
-
Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?
Out of 456 contestants, there are only three remaining in the hopes for the multi-million dollar prize money.
Here are the finalists of Squid Game: The Challenge
- Player 287 - Mai
- Player 451 - Phil
- Player 16 - Sam