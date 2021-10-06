Inside Nicki Minaj’s son’s extravagant first birthday party celebrations

By Hayley Habbouchi

Nicki Minaj threw a Kung Fu Panda-themed party to mark her son's first birthday.

Nicki Minaj’s baby boy, who she nicknames Papa Bear, has celebrated his first birthday in style.

The ‘Seeing Green’ rapper and her husband Kenneth Petty threw a lavish celebration for their son with a Kung Fu Panda-themed party.

Nicki Minaj reveals lavish gifts from Lil Wayne for her son’s first birthday

Nicki treated fans to videos and snaps of the day, showing off their festivities, revealing they had a photo booth, bouncy castle, a face painting stall and ballon making activities.

Friends and fellow stars were in attendance at Nicki’s son’s first birthday including P Diddy’s daughters as well as celebrity artist manager Sal, who manages The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Shenseea.

Nicki Minaj celebrated her son's first birthday with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

P Diddy's daughters attended the birthday party. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the ‘Super Bass’ star showed off the extravagant decorations including the Kung Fu Panda cupcakes, cardboard cut-outs of the characters from the movie and two three-tiered cakes topped with sparklers.

Sharing a series of snaps on Instagram from the party, Nicki gushed about her son, writing: “On Sept. 30th you turned 1. Mama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world.

“I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda."

Nicki’s baby boy stole the show as he was dressed in a navy and white Christian Dior outfit and a diamond chain.

Nicki Minaj threw a Kung Fu Panda-themed party for her son. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

The mother-of-one later admitted that they were so wrapped up in the celebrations that she forgot to sing happy birthday to her little one and had to bring him back out in his pyjamas to sing to him.

Nicki later shared some of the lavish gifts she received from friends and posted a clip of the presents sent to her by her long-term friend and collaborator, Lil Wayne.

Panning around the gift boxes from Balenciaga, Balmain and Givenchy, Nicki expressed her gratitude to Weezy, writing in a caption: “I just opened the bags & I'm shock... this is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA