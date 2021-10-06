Nicki Minaj reveals lavish gifts from Lil Wayne for her son’s first birthday

Nicki Minaj has just celebrated her baby boy’s first birthday with a Kung Fu Panda-themed party.

Nicki Minaj threw her son an extravagant birthday party to mark his first birthday and she went above and beyond with a Kung Fu Panda theme.

The ‘No Frauds’ rapper took to Instagram to share a series of snaps and videos from her son’s big day, including family photos with her husband Kenneth Petty.

They celebrated their child, nicknamed Papa Bear’s, birthday with family and friends and had so much fun that she even admitted she forgot to sing happy birthday to her one-year-old and had to bring him back out in his pyjamas to sing to him.

Friends and fellow stars gushed over the sweet pictures in the comments, with LaLa Anthony writing: “Happy birthday Papa bear!!!!!! Kiyan is waiting to play basketball with you!!”

Nicki Minaj celebrated her son's first birthday with husband Kenneth Petty. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne pictured in 2012. Picture: Alamy

Phaedra Parks wrote: “Happy Birthday Papa Bear happy born day to the Queen that carried you.”

One of Nicki’s closest long-term friends and frequent collaborator Lil Wayne even showed his love for the star’s son by sending a generous amount of presents.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share her disbelief at the gifts, Nicki said: “I just opened the bags & I'm shock... this is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG."

Nicki Minaj's son just marked his first birthday. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj showed off her son's presents from Lil Wayne. Picture: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Fans on Twitter were even in awe of the gifts from uncle Weezy, with one writing: “Aww Wayne has so much love for his sister. Nicki is literally like a sister to him he always make sure @NICKIMINAJ is Gucci always.”

Another commented on their wholesome friendship, adding: “He always go all out for her.”

Nicki didn’t unwrap the presents on camera but considering some of the gift boxes were from Balenciaga, Balmain and Givenchy, it’s safe to assume Wayne came through with some lavish gifts for the ‘Anaconda’ star’s son.

