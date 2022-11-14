Nick Cannon welcomes 11th child with baby mama Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon welcomed his latest member of his brood this weekend with baby mama Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his 11th child with ex Abby De La Rosa over the weekend.

His baby mama gave birth to a girl on the 11th November, and the pair already share twin sons together.

This latest arrival is number 11 for Cannon and 3 for De La Rosa, and the television personality is also expecting baby no.12 with Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon BEGGED to stop having kids as world's population set to hit 8 billion

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa have just welcomed their third child together. . Picture: Instagram

"11/11/2022 A BEAUTIFUL DAY for 'BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN CANNON' to arrive! Mommy @hiabbydelarosa you make it ALL look so easy and effortless", Nick wrote on his Instagram to announce his latest child.

He continued: "I am forever indebted to your tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself."

"BEAUTIFUL ZEPPELIN aka BZC aka BIZZY B! Get ready because the world is yours! Daddy loves you!!'"

Who are Nick Cannon's children? Names, ages, mothers and more

Cannon and De La Rosa have named their child Beautiful Zeppelin, who joins one-year-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby and Nick as their mum and dad.

Cannon welcomed baby number ten back in September with baby mama Brittany Bell, who they named their boy Rise Messiah.

That same month, Onyx Ice Cole was born to model LaNisha Cole.

Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

This year, Cannon has welcomed four children - Legendary, Onyx, Rise and Beautiful to all different baby mamas.

Fans were quick to meme Cannon over his ever-expanding brood of kids on social media with one writing: "In 20 years Nick Cannon can do a whole season of The Masked Singer guessing which one of his children is under the mask", poking fun at his hosting duties on the television show.

Another said: "By the year 3000, scientists predict that about 25% of the human population will be descended from Nick Cannon."