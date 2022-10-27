Nick Cannon expecting twelfth child as Alyssa Scott announces pregnancy

Nick Cannon is now expecting his twelfth child with baby mama Alyssa Scott.

Nick Cannon's baby mama Alyssa Scott has another baby on the way, which will be their second child together after the death of their son Zen last year from cancer.

On Wednesday, she announced her pregnancy on Instagram by sharing a picture of her bump alongside her daughter Zeela, who she shares with another man.

"With you by my side...", Scott captioned the announcement.

Alyssa Scott shared the news over on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Although Scott did not confirm the news on the baby daddy, ET has learned that Nick Cannon is indeed the father of her baby.

The baby news comes nearly a year after the death of her and Cannon's son Zen, who passed away aged five months from brain cancer.

Earlier this year, the pair announced a foundation in honour of their late son with the goal to help find a cure for childhood cancer.

Nick Cannon with his oldest children, twins Monroe and Moroccan. Picture: Getty Images

This bundle of joy will be the twelfth child in the Cannon clan, after welcoming three children this summer with three different baby mamas.

Nick's other woman Abby De La Rosa, who he shares one-year-old twins with is also pregnant and due very shortly.

Cannon's forthcoming child with Scott will be his twelfth and her third.