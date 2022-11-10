Nick Cannon BEGGED to stop having kids as world's population set to hit 8 billion

The world's population is set to hit 8 billion next week, which has led people to beg Nick Cannon's to stop increasing his ever-expanding brood.

The American television personality currently has ten children with six different women, and has two on the way too.

People have took to social media to beg Cannon to stop increasing his ever-expanding brood of kids.

Nick Cannon and baby mama Abby De La Rosa with their twins. . Picture: Instagram

The United Nations have confirmed earlier this week that the population of the world will hit 8 billion on the 15th November and is not slowing down any time soon.

Back in 1950, the population of earth was around 2.5 billion, which was three times less than what it is expected to be next week.

A tweet posted by account UberFacts that broke the news of the population was quote retweeted by someone who said "STOPPPP @NickCannon".

So far, this tweet has had over 300,000 likes and many people have begged Cannon to stop reproducing.

"People of the 51st century will all be descendants of Nick Cannon", replied one Twitter user to the news of the growing population.

Another said: "I am sure everyone will be related to him by 2085", as Nick announced baby number 12 just earlier this month.

Alyssa Scott is currently pregnant with Cannon's 12th child. . Picture: Instagram

Cannon confirmed that he was expecting his 12th child last week with baby mama Alyssa Scott.

It will be their second child together after the death of their son Zen last year from cancer.

As well as this child, Cannon is also expecting a child with Abby De La Rosa, after they welcomed twins together just last year.