I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose 'rushed out of camp' to see medic

29 November 2023, 09:49

Nella Rose gets offended after Fred makes comment on I'm A Celeb

By Anna Suffolk

Nella Rose had to see a medic after an incident in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Influencer and campmate on this year's I'm A Celeb Nella Rose was 'rushed' out of camp to see a medic following an incident in the jungle.

The 26-year-old was removed from camp and treated by on-site medical staff, and is exempt from the next bushtucker trial.

So, what are the reasons behind Nella leaving the jungle to receive medical attention? Here's all we know.

Nella had to leave the jungle.
Nella had to leave the jungle. Picture: Shutterstock

  1. Why did I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose have to see a medic?

    The influencer was absent from the live segment of last night's episode, which was filmed in the early hours of Wednesday due to the time difference.

    An ITV spokesperson confirmed to MailOnline: "For medical reasons, Nella Rose is being treated by the show's on-site medics and will be returning to camp shortly.

    "As a result, she is exempt from the next trial."

    Nella was seen to by on-site medics
    Nella was seen to by on-site medics. Picture: Shutterstock

    Hosts Ant and Dec addressed Nella's absence in the camp by saying: "Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it."

    Nella Rose has so far not had a smooth journey in the jungle - after disagreeing with fellow campmate Fred Sirieix last week, and clashing with politician Nigel Farage.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

What is Spotify Wrapped 2023's Release Date?

What is Spotify Wrapped 2023's Release Date?

Nicki Minaj new album 'Pink Friday 2': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Nicki Minaj New Album 'Pink Friday 2': Release Date, Track List, Features, Tour & more

Nicki Minaj

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner has? Names, ages and more

How many dogs does Kylie Jenner have? Names, ages and more

Kylie Jenner

Skepta's 'Big Smoke' Festival at Crystal Palace 2024: Tickets, Date & More

Skepta's 'Big Smoke' Festival at Crystal Palace 2024: Tickets, Date & More

Trending

When and Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

When and Where was Squid Game: The Challenge Filmed?

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Tyla Debut Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Features & More

Who is the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what you need to know.

Who wins Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game The Challenge: When do new episodes come out?

Squid Game The Challenge: When do new episodes come out?

Who is Stormzy dating? Girlfriend, ex-girlfriends & more

Who is Stormzy dating in 2023? Girlfriend, ex-girlfriends & more

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working