I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose 'rushed out of camp' to see medic
29 November 2023, 09:49
Nella Rose gets offended after Fred makes comment on I'm A Celeb
Nella Rose had to see a medic after an incident in the I'm A Celeb jungle.
Influencer and campmate on this year's I'm A Celeb Nella Rose was 'rushed' out of camp to see a medic following an incident in the jungle.
The 26-year-old was removed from camp and treated by on-site medical staff, and is exempt from the next bushtucker trial.
So, what are the reasons behind Nella leaving the jungle to receive medical attention? Here's all we know.
Why did I'm A Celeb's Nella Rose have to see a medic?
The influencer was absent from the live segment of last night's episode, which was filmed in the early hours of Wednesday due to the time difference.
An ITV spokesperson confirmed to MailOnline: "For medical reasons, Nella Rose is being treated by the show's on-site medics and will be returning to camp shortly.
"As a result, she is exempt from the next trial."
Hosts Ant and Dec addressed Nella's absence in the camp by saying: "Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it."
Nella Rose has so far not had a smooth journey in the jungle - after disagreeing with fellow campmate Fred Sirieix last week, and clashing with politician Nigel Farage.