Who is I'm A Celeb 2023's Nella Rose?: Salary, Background & More Revealed
14 November 2023, 11:13
Nella Rose is one of the 10 famous faces on the I'm A Celebrity 2023 Lineup, but who is she?
YouTuber and influencer Nella Rose is one of the 10 confirmed celebs to appear on this year's edition of ITV show I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!.
The 26-year-old influencer has millions of fans across Instagram, TikTok and Youtube, and will be joining the new series alongside the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes.
So, who is Nella Rose? Where is she from and how much is she being paid to go into the jungle? Here's everything you need to know about the social media star.
Where is Nella Rose from?
Nella Rose was born on 20 July 1997, making her currently 26-years-old.
The influencer was born Ornella Rose Hollela in Belguim to a family of Congolese descent.
Her family emigrated to the UK when she was seven-years-old, and studied Sociology at the University of Leicester.
Why is Nella Rose famous?
Nella Rose started posting YouTube videos, and focused primarily on vlogs, hair tutorials and fashion hauls.
In 2022, Nella was announced as the host of Catfish UK , and has worked with the likes of PrettyLittleThing on a clothing collection.
She has also hosted the red carpet for the 2023 BRIT Awards and the BET Awards.
How many languages does Nella Rose speak?
Nella speaks English fluently, as well as French, having moved from Belgium to England as a child.
How much is Nella Rose being paid for I’m A Celeb 2023?
Despite ITV not confirming how much the famous faces get paid to appear on I'm A Celeb, in the past contestants have recieved anything from £30,000 to a whopping £900,000.
It is reported that 2023 contestant Nigel Farage is being paid £1.5 million to appear on the reality show, according to MailOnline.
Each contestant on the ITV reality show gets paid a different amount, as they can negotiate a fee for their presence.
What are Nella Rose’s social media accounts?
Nella has a very strong social media presence, which ITV bosses are hoping to bring in a younger audience due to the much-loved influencer.
Nella can be found online here:
- Instagram: @nellarosee
- Twitter / X: @nellarose
- TikTok: @nellarose
- YouTube: @nellarose4758
