Who is I'm A Celeb 2023's Nella Rose?: Salary, Background & More Revealed

NSG - Nella Rose (Live from Capital XTRA Upfront 2023)

By Anna Suffolk

Nella Rose is one of the 10 famous faces on the I'm A Celebrity 2023 Lineup, but who is she?

YouTuber and influencer Nella Rose is one of the 10 confirmed celebs to appear on this year's edition of ITV show I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!.

The 26-year-old influencer has millions of fans across Instagram, TikTok and Youtube, and will be joining the new series alongside the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes.

So, who is Nella Rose? Where is she from and how much is she being paid to go into the jungle? Here's everything you need to know about the social media star.

Nella is an influencer and presenter from London. Picture: Getty