Who is I'm A Celeb 2023's Nella Rose?: Salary, Background & More Revealed

14 November 2023, 11:13

NSG - Nella Rose (Live from Capital XTRA Upfront 2023)

By Anna Suffolk

Nella Rose is one of the 10 famous faces on the I'm A Celebrity 2023 Lineup, but who is she?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

YouTuber and influencer Nella Rose is one of the 10 confirmed celebs to appear on this year's edition of ITV show I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!.

The 26-year-old influencer has millions of fans across Instagram, TikTok and Youtube, and will be joining the new series alongside the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Nigel Farage and Marvin Humes.

So, who is Nella Rose? Where is she from and how much is she being paid to go into the jungle? Here's everything you need to know about the social media star.

Nella is an influencer and presenter from London.
Nella is an influencer and presenter from London. Picture: Getty

  1. Where is Nella Rose from?

    Nella Rose was born on 20 July 1997, making her currently 26-years-old.

    The influencer was born Ornella Rose Hollela in Belguim to a family of Congolese descent.

    Her family emigrated to the UK when she was seven-years-old, and studied Sociology at the University of Leicester.

    Nella Rose at the 2023 BRIT Awards.
    Nella Rose at the 2023 BRIT Awards. Picture: Alamy

  2. Why is Nella Rose famous?

    Nella Rose started posting YouTube videos, and focused primarily on vlogs, hair tutorials and fashion hauls.

    In 2022, Nella was announced as the host of Catfish UK , and has worked with the likes of PrettyLittleThing on a clothing collection.

    She has also hosted the red carpet for the 2023 BRIT Awards and the BET Awards.

  3. How many languages does Nella Rose speak?

    Nella speaks English fluently, as well as French, having moved from Belgium to England as a child.

  4. How much is Nella Rose being paid for I’m A Celeb 2023?

    Despite ITV not confirming how much the famous faces get paid to appear on I'm A Celeb, in the past contestants have recieved anything from £30,000 to a whopping £900,000.

    It is reported that 2023 contestant Nigel Farage is being paid £1.5 million to appear on the reality show, according to MailOnline.

    Each contestant on the ITV reality show gets paid a different amount, as they can negotiate a fee for their presence.

    Nella Rose is being paid a hefty sum for I'm A Celeb 2023.
    Nella Rose is being paid a hefty sum for I'm A Celeb 2023. Picture: Alamy

  5. What are Nella Rose’s social media accounts?

    Nella has a very strong social media presence, which ITV bosses are hoping to bring in a younger audience due to the much-loved influencer.

    Nella can be found online here:

    Nella Rose Spills Her Honest Dating Opinions ❤️ | Capital XTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Darius Jackson 'responds' after Keke Palmer files restraining order & requests custody of baby son

Darius Jackson 'responds' after Keke Palmer files restraining order & requests custody of baby son
Keke Palmer's ex Darius Jackson denies abuse allegations amid legal battle

Keke Palmer's ex Darius Jackson denies abuse allegations amid legal battle

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2023?

Is Drake touring the UK and Europe in 2024? Tour Dates, Tickets & More

Drake

Keke Palmer's Mom 'Responds' to Darius Jackson Abuse Claims

Keke Palmer's Mom 'Responds' to Darius Jackson Abuse Claims

Trending

A$AP Rocky Criminal Case Explained: What Legal Trouble is he in?

A$AP Rocky Criminal Case Explained: What Legal Trouble is he in?

Who is Keke Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson? Age, Instagram and more revealed

Who is Keke Palmer's ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson?

Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Chris Brown '11:11' Album: Release Date, Tracklist & More

Chris Brown

Keke Palmer 'submits photos' of baby daddy Darius Jackson allegedly attacking her as she files for custody of 8-month-old son

Keke Palmer 'submits photos' of baby daddy Darius Jackson allegedly attacking her as she files for custody of 8-month-old son
Jack Harlow 'Lovin On Me' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Jack Harlow 'Lovin On Me' Lyrics Meaning Revealed

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working