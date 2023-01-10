New Love Island contestant Lana Jenkins dated I'm A Celeb finalist Owen Warner

10 January 2023, 10:28

It turns out that the makeup artist heading into the villa previously dated Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner...

It's been revealed that one of the latest contestants for Winter Love Island, Lana Jenkins, has previously dated I'm A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.

The 25-year-old makeup artist is heading into the South African villa in a bid to find love, but it didn't take long for her previous fling with Hollyoaks actor and reality star Owen, 23, to be rumbled.

Lana is heading into the villa along with eight singletons, and their quest for love stars next Monday (January 16th) on ITV2 and ITVX.

Makeup Artist Lana Jenkins announced for 2023 Winter Love Island

Lana is a makeup artist from Luton.
Lana is a makeup artist from Luton. Picture: Instagram
Owen appeared in the latest season of I'm a Celebrity and came runner up.
Owen appeared in the latest season of I'm a Celebrity and came runner up. Picture: Getty Images

It has been revealed that Lana had a brief relationship with Owen in 2020 after he split from his ex, fellow actress Stephanie Davis.

In summer of 2020, the pair confirmed their relationship by posting a cosy picture together on Instagram.

According to reports, Lana and Owen were introduced by mutual friends after working on a TV production.

Model Tanya Manhenga revealed as first contestant for Winter Love Island

Love Island starts next Monday on ITV2 and ITVX
Love Island starts next Monday on ITV2 and ITVX. Picture: ITV

However, their romance was short-lived, with the pair splitting after a couple of months.

Lana remained quiet on her previous love life, and instead shared that her claim to fame was appearing in an episode of TV comedy Benidorm, and admitted to "falling in love quickly."

The makeup artist says she has been single for "two, almost three, years", and says "now’s the right time for me to be doing something a bit different."


Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

BRIT Awards 2023: date, nominees, host and more

BRIT Awards 2023: date, nominees, host and more

Who is Sarah Snyder, Travis Scott's rumoured fling? Age, Job, Instagram and more

Who is Sarah Snyder, Travis Scott's rumoured fling? Age, Job, Instagram and more

Kylie Jenner

Fans confuse Nick Cannon’s baby mama’s Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole in awkward encounter

Fans confuse Nick Cannon’s baby mamas Bre Tiesi and LaNisha Cole in awkward encounter

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Trending

TV Salesman Haris Namani joins Winter Love Island 2023

TV Salesman Haris Namani joins Winter Love Island 2023

Hairdresser Tanyel Revan joins Winter Love Island 2023

Hairdresser Tanyel Revan joins Winter Love Island 2023

Ring Girl Olivia Hawkins announced as Winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Ring Girl Olivia Hawkins announced as Winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Rihanna Super Bowl hoodies and merch: where to buy, prices and more

Rihanna Super Bowl hoodies and merch: where to buy, price and more

Rihanna

Security Officer Shaq Muhammad announced as Winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Security Officer Shaq Muhammad announced as Winter Love Island 2023 contestant

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
90's Hip-Hop Classics
100% 2022
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection