New Love Island contestant Lana Jenkins dated I'm A Celeb finalist Owen Warner

It turns out that the makeup artist heading into the villa previously dated Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner...

It's been revealed that one of the latest contestants for Winter Love Island, Lana Jenkins, has previously dated I'm A Celebrity finalist Owen Warner.

The 25-year-old makeup artist is heading into the South African villa in a bid to find love, but it didn't take long for her previous fling with Hollyoaks actor and reality star Owen, 23, to be rumbled.

Lana is heading into the villa along with eight singletons, and their quest for love stars next Monday (January 16th) on ITV2 and ITVX.

Lana is a makeup artist from Luton. Picture: Instagram

Owen appeared in the latest season of I'm a Celebrity and came runner up. Picture: Getty Images

It has been revealed that Lana had a brief relationship with Owen in 2020 after he split from his ex, fellow actress Stephanie Davis.

In summer of 2020, the pair confirmed their relationship by posting a cosy picture together on Instagram.

According to reports, Lana and Owen were introduced by mutual friends after working on a TV production.

Love Island starts next Monday on ITV2 and ITVX. Picture: ITV

However, their romance was short-lived, with the pair splitting after a couple of months.

Lana remained quiet on her previous love life, and instead shared that her claim to fame was appearing in an episode of TV comedy Benidorm, and admitted to "falling in love quickly."

The makeup artist says she has been single for "two, almost three, years", and says "now’s the right time for me to be doing something a bit different."



Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.