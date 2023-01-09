Makeup Artist Lana Jenkins announced for 2023 Winter Love Island

9 January 2023, 10:40

The 25-year-old says she 'falls in love quickly'.

Love Island is back on our screens next week, and the contestants are being announced today.

One of the singletons looking for love is Lana Jenkins, a makeup artist from Luton.

The 25-year-old used to live in Spain and works with an array of celebs as part of her day job.

Model Tanya Manhenga revealed as first contestant for Winter Love Island

Lana is a makeup artist to the stars. Picture: ITV

Lana says that she "falls in love quickly", and says that she'll "probably tell them I love them in about a week" if everything goes to plan.

However, one way Lana won't fall head over heels if a guy "sends question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while", and retorts "you’re gone."

As well as being keen over text, Lana says that if a guy trips over, it's an "instant turn off."

Teacher Kai Fagan announced for 2023 Winter Love Island

The hit reality show is back for 2023 with a Winter series - the second ever time.

Singletons will swap their day jobs in the UK for a villa stay in South Africa looking to find love.

Love Island starts at 9pm Monday 16th January on ITV2 and ITVX.

