What is Nella Rose's Net Worth and How Did She Become Famous?

Nella Rose is not loving the Australian outback

By Anna Suffolk

Get to know I'm A Celeb 2023's Nella Rose, including her net worth, full name and her rise to fame.

YouTuber Nella Rose is one of the 10 famous faces in the Australian jungle for 2023's I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!

The 26-year-old joins the likes of Nigel Farage, Jamie-Lynn Spears and Marvin Humes in this years line up, and is looking to be a big personality in the villa, thanks to her hilarious catchphrases.

So, how much is Nella Rose worth and how did she become famous? Here's everything you need to know.

Nella Rose at The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

What is Nella Rose's Net Worth? Influencer Nella Rose is thought to be worth around £100,000, which has been made through commercial deals and presenting jobs. Although Nella Rose's paycheck for I'm A Celeb has not been reported, it is thought to be in the region of £30,000 upwards. Despite ITV not confirming how much the famous faces get paid to appear on I'm A Celeb, in the past contestants have received anything from £30,000 to a whopping £900,000. It is reported that 2023 contestant Nigel Farage is being paid £1.5 million to appear on the reality show, according to MailOnline. The full cast of 2023 I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV How did Nella Rose become famous? Nella Rose started posting YouTube videos, and focused primarily on vlogs, hair tutorials and fashion hauls. In 2022, Nella was announced as the host of Catfish UK , and has worked with the likes of PrettyLittleThing on a clothing collection. She has also hosted the red carpet for the 2023 BRIT Awards and the BET Awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by I'm a Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) How many followers does Nella Rose have? At the time of writing, Nella Rose is quickly approaching 1 million Instagram followers. On her YouTube, she has around 700,000 subscribers, and her TikTok account has over 1 million followers.