Has Nella Rose left I'm A Celeb?

So far, Nella Rose has not left the jungle, and is one of twelve celebrities in the Australian forest for I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

However, Nella did admit to fellow campmate Grace Dent that she did think about walking out of the jungle and the ITV reality show.

"I’ve never, ever in my life started something and finished it. Ever."I always quit, or I always sign on short term or if I don’t like it I can leave…" Nella said to the food critic.

Nella Rose at The BRIT Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

"This is the one thing I said I’m going to try and stick it through but I can already see myself… if I get in my head too much…"

Responding, Grace asked: "Do you bolt, you run the minute things start to pick up?"

"When I was younger, I was put in a lot of situations that I had no control over," Nella replied.

Nella then spoke to the Bush Telegraph by herself and said: "Whenever I feel uncomfortable, whenever I feel sad I do tend to leave."

"I do tend to not carry things through if I feel uncomfortable."So the fact I’ve lasted in the jungle for this long is astonishing."

She went on to admit to Grace in the conversation that "Jamie [Lynn Spears] left yesterday I would have been right behind her… I’m leaving. I just don’t want to be the first."