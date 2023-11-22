What happened between Nella Rose & Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celeb?

Nella Rose is not loving the Australian outback

By Anna Suffolk

Why did Nella Rose and Fred SirieIx fall out on I'm a Celeb? Here's the rundown of all the drama.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Last night's I'm A Celeb saw an explosive argument between influencer Nella Rose and First Dates presenter Fred Sirieix, where the pair clashed over a comment about her age.

The 26-year-old YouTuber and 51-year-old maître d' bashed heads over Fred made a comment regarding how he was old enough to be her dad.

Fred and Nella previously gelled together in the Australian jungle, but with Nella telling Fred to stay away from her, it seems this relationship has quickly soured.

Nella Rose rows with Fred on I’m A Celeb