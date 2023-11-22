What happened between Nella Rose & Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celeb?
22 November 2023, 14:39
Nella Rose is not loving the Australian outback
Why did Nella Rose and Fred SirieIx fall out on I'm a Celeb? Here's the rundown of all the drama.
Listen to this article
Last night's I'm A Celeb saw an explosive argument between influencer Nella Rose and First Dates presenter Fred Sirieix, where the pair clashed over a comment about her age.
The 26-year-old YouTuber and 51-year-old maître d' bashed heads over Fred made a comment regarding how he was old enough to be her dad.
Fred and Nella previously gelled together in the Australian jungle, but with Nella telling Fred to stay away from her, it seems this relationship has quickly soured.
Nella Rose rows with Fred on I’m A Celeb
-
Why did Fred and Nella fall out on I'm A Celeb?
During the episode, Fred Sirieix light-heartedly joked that he was old enough to be her father.
Nella Rose seemed to take this the wrong way, and branded her campmate as 'disrespectful', as she told Fred about the death of her parents in one of their first conversations with each other.
As the First Dates star tried to apologise, Nella responded: "I'm not stupid, you're not going to little girl me, you're not."
Nella then declared that "I don't want to talk to you" to Fred, and said she doesn't want to be around him either.
Fred apologised and reassured Nella that he did not mean the comment to demean Nella's deceased parents.
Nella ended the confrontation and said: "You only get one chance to disrespect me."
-
What happened to Nella Rose's parents?
Nella Rose's parents both died within the space of four years, and has spoken up about her tragic past.
The influencer's mum Eseho Omolongo died in 2016 and dad Kamango Paul passed away in 2020.
She shared a tribute on social media after her father passed, and said: "Rest in Peace Daddy, watching you suffer for the past month has been the hardest thing I've ever done in my life but at least you're not in pain anymore."