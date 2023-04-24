Met Gala 2023 rumoured guest list revealed

24 April 2023, 11:19

Nicki Minaj attends the Met Gala

The list of attendees for next week's elusive event has reportedly been leaked...

The 2023 Met Gala is fast approaching, and the roster of celeb guests is rumoured to have been revealed.

The theme this year is celebrating renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, titled "A Line of Beauty."

The rumoured guest list has now been revealed, and here's a rundown of celebrity attendees expected to be at the event.

When is the Met Gala 2023? What is the theme & who is on the guest list?

Rihanna is rumoured to be attending this year (pictured in 2018).
Rihanna is rumoured to be attending this year (pictured in 2018). Picture: Getty

According to Twitter account Pop Hive, the rumoured guest list is as follows:

  • Selena Gomez
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Beyoncé
  • Katy Perry
  • Rosé
  • Jennie
  • Lady Gaga
  • Ryan Reynolds
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Rosalía
  • Bad Bunny
  • Blake Lively
  • Rihanna
  • Gigi Hadid
  • Cardi B
  • Jenna Ortega
  • Zendaya
Zendaya hasn't gone to a Met Gala since 2019.
Zendaya hasn't gone to a Met Gala since 2019. Picture: Getty

This rumoured guest list joins the co-chairs of the Met Gala, who have already been confirmed to attend.

Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa will join Anna Wintour to host the ball this year.

The Kardashian-Jenner family failed to make the cut on the rumoured guest list, which comes after Wintour has allegedly pledged to crack down on attendees.

Met Gala eye-watering ticket price increase 'leaves attendees furious'

All Kardashian sisters attended last year's Gala for the first tine.
All Kardashian sisters attended last year's Gala for the first tine. Picture: Getty

All siblings of the famous family attended en masse for the first time in 2022, but now it appears that the VIP guest list will be streamlined.

Sources have spoken to this publication about Vogue's guest list policy, and reported that no Kardashians will make the cut.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place this year on Monday May 1 in New York.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

Nelly and Ashanti 'confirm' dating rumours after holding hands at boxing match

Nelly and Ashanti 'confirm' dating rumours after holding hands at boxing match

Nelly

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown shares adorable rare snap of his three kids together

Chris Brown

Quavo accused of throwing shade at Offset's Takeoff tattoo

Quavo accused of throwing shade at Offset's Takeoff tattoo

Trending

Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Nick Cannon claims he got women pregnant 'despite using birth control'

Jonathan Majors faces more abuse claims from multiple victims

Jonathan Majors faces more abuse claims from multiple victims

Who is replacing Frank Ocean at Coachella?

Who is replacing Frank Ocean at Coachella?

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean gives reason for dropping out of Coachella after 'chaotic' performance

Frank Ocean gives reason for dropping out of Coachella after 'chaotic' performance

Frank Ocean

Nicki Minaj leaves fans in hysterics as she reveals British accent

Nicki Minaj leaves fans in hysterics as she reveals British accent

Nicki Minaj

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
The Capital XTRA 100
Homegrown Heat
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection