Met Gala 2023 rumoured guest list revealed

Nicki Minaj attends the Met Gala

The list of attendees for next week's elusive event has reportedly been leaked...

The 2023 Met Gala is fast approaching, and the roster of celeb guests is rumoured to have been revealed.

The theme this year is celebrating renowned fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, titled "A Line of Beauty."

The rumoured guest list has now been revealed, and here's a rundown of celebrity attendees expected to be at the event.

Rihanna is rumoured to be attending this year (pictured in 2018). Picture: Getty

According to Twitter account Pop Hive, the rumoured guest list is as follows:

Selena Gomez

Nicki Minaj

Beyoncé

Katy Perry

Rosé

Jennie

Lady Gaga

Ryan Reynolds

Miley Cyrus

Rosalía

Bad Bunny

Blake Lively

Rihanna

Gigi Hadid

Cardi B

Jenna Ortega

Zendaya

Zendaya hasn't gone to a Met Gala since 2019. Picture: Getty

This rumoured guest list joins the co-chairs of the Met Gala, who have already been confirmed to attend.

Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa will join Anna Wintour to host the ball this year.

The Kardashian-Jenner family failed to make the cut on the rumoured guest list, which comes after Wintour has allegedly pledged to crack down on attendees.

All Kardashian sisters attended last year's Gala for the first tine. Picture: Getty

All siblings of the famous family attended en masse for the first time in 2022, but now it appears that the VIP guest list will be streamlined.

Sources have spoken to this publication about Vogue's guest list policy, and reported that no Kardashians will make the cut.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place this year on Monday May 1 in New York.