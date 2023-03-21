When is the Met Gala 2023? What is the theme & who is on the guest list?
21 March 2023, 15:14
Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala.
The Met Gala falls on the first Monday of May each year, and 2023 is no different as the world of fashion comes together to celebrate a theme.
Designers from across the globe dress the world's biggest celebs as the event is held to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
So, what is the theme this year? Who are the celebs attending? Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Met Gala.
-
What is The Met Gala?
The Met Gala, which has been organised and presided over by Anna Wintour since 1995, has grown into a much-loved annual fashion spectacle.
It is a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and it is traditionally held to coincide with the opening of the museum's annual fashion exhibition. The event raises eight-figure sums year after year.
-
When is The Met Gala 2023?
The Met Gala will take place on Monday 1st May in 2023.
Every year's ball (with the exception of COVID years) takes place on the first Monday of May, and this year's date is perhaps the most satisfying of them all.
-
What is the theme of this year's Met Gala?
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute confirmed that the 2023 theme will be 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' last September.
Karl Lagerfeld, the longtime creative director of Chanel passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019, and the event plans to pay tribute with this theme.
"Karl never tired of telling me that fashion did not belong in a museum. When we worked on the Chanel show together, he was incredibly generous in what he lent, but he was completely disinterested in the exhibition itself," Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute's Curator In Charge, said about the theme.
-
Which celebrities are rumoured to be attending the 2023 Met Gala?
The list of attendees for the Met Gala is always kept hush hush, however there has been rumblings over who WON'T be attending.
According to sources, Anna Wintour herself is cracking down on attendees, and has barred the Kardashian Jenners from attending this year's event.
Last year marked the first time that all members of the family attended, and no member has announced whether they will or won't be attending.
-
How can I watch the 2023 Met Gala?
The Met Gala will be live streamed online on Vogue's website and YouTube channel.
Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa will join Anna Wintour to host the ball this year.