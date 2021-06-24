Love Island's Mike Boateng & Priscilla Anyabu 'split after 15 months of dating'

24 June 2021, 10:03 | Updated: 24 June 2021, 10:11

Mike and Priscilla have reportedly split up
Mike and Priscilla have reportedly split up. Picture: Getty

Love Island couple Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu have shockingly reportedly split up.

Mike Boateng and Priscilla Anyabu, who found love during Love Island's 2020 winter series, have reportedly split after 15 months of dating.

Despite not winning the competition, the pair became 'couple goals' for many. But rumours of their split began recently when fans noticed they were no longer following each other on Instagram.

An insider has now confirmed rumours, saying, "Mike and Priscilla made the most out of their relationship and supported each other throughout their time post-villa and during lockdown. But it's not worked out between them – and they've now decided they're better off as friends."

Mike and Priscilla quickly became fans 'couple goals'
Mike and Priscilla quickly became fans 'couple goals'. Picture: instagram - @guapmag

The couple met each others' families during the show and even were said to have moved in with one another following their time in the villa.

Before the policeman and the model got together in the villa, Mike was seen making moves on Leanne who famously got the "ick" and moved on.

Boateng was then seen attempting romance with Jess Gale who came in fourth place with Ched.

Both have spoken publically about their relationship post-Love Island.

In January. Mike said the show helped him to "grow as a person," adding that in his eyes he had "won the show" by meeting Priscilla.

Speaking to GUAP magazine in April Priscilla said their relationship was going strong, adding: "We met in the most unconventional way ever – I wasn't looking for love but we ended up getting along much more than I expected to, and here we are today."

The two have also appeared to remove all photos together on their respective Instagram accounts.

