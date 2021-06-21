Who is Sharon Gaffka? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed

Who is Sharon Gaffka? Love Island 2021 contestant's age & Instagram revealed. Picture: ITV

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 contestant and civil servant Sharon Gaffka, who will be entering the villa to find love this summer.

Love Island is back for 2021 with a brand new cast of hopefuls in search of love, including civil servant Sharon Gaffka.

"I’m the only single one in my friendship group. They’re either married or planning on getting married. I don’t want to be the only one in the group chat that is single anymore!" Sharon says.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's islander.

Sharon is hoping to find love in the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Sharon Gaffka and how old is she?

Sharon is 25 years old and hails from Oxford. She currently works as a civil servant for the Department of Transport, and says she applied for the show after it became a "running joke" between her friendship group.

"I’ve been a civil servant since I was 18," says Sharon of her career. "I’ve worked in lots of different departments. I’ve been doing Brexit policy for the last year, I did a stint during the Coronavirus pandemic in the Department of Health so I was helping deliver testing kits and managing the operations. It’s been an intense year!"

What is Sharon Gaffka’s Instagram?

You can find Sharon on Instagram at @sharongaffka.

Sharon is set to enter the Love Island villa this summer in the search for love. Picture: Instagram/@sharongaffka

What has Sharon Gaffka said about Love Island 2021?

Sharon opened up about what she's looking for in a partner, saying, "I have this thing where if something doesn’t work out with one person, I’ll try and go for the other extreme to see if that works out.

"I tend to date someone who is taller than me, even though my last long-term partner, he was actually someone who was shorter than me. I’m quite an intellectual person so I want someone who can kind of match that."

When is Love Island 2021 on?

Love Island returns on Monday 28th June, 2021 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.