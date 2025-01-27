When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish and when is the last episode?

27 January 2025, 20:00

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 finish and when is the last episode?

By Anna Suffolk

How long will Love Island All Stars be on for and what date is the season two final? Here's everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars has almost reached its halfway point, and has seen surprise bombshells and unexpected exes aplenty for the second season in 2025.

The list of Islanders keeps getting longer and longer - with Curtis Pritchard, Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen and Kaz Crossley all in the villa looking for a second shot at love.

But, when does Love Island All Stars end? With no Casa Amor in the All Stars seasons, it is shorter than normal. Here's when Love Island All Stars finishes and the potential final date.

Love Island All Stars will be drawing to a close.
Love Island All Stars will be drawing to a close.

When does Love Island All Stars end and what day is the final?

Love Island All Stars kicked off on January 13th, and it isn't ending just yet.

We can still expect a few weeks of drama from the All Stars islanders as they embark on their journey second time round to find love.

The winter series is shorter than the summer series, and ITV bosses have not confirmed the TV schedule as of yet.

Love Island has started dumping islanders.
Love Island has started dumping islanders.
The full Love Island All Stars cast.
The full Love Island All Stars cast.

However, a logical guess is Monday 17 February, judging by last years season which lasted five weeks.

The 2024 season of All Stars was won by Tom Clare and Molly Smith, who are still together a year later.

There is a £50,000 prize fund to be won by the lucky winners, as well as a boosted social media profile and a new relationship!

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars series one.
Tom Clare and Molly Smith won All Stars series one.

