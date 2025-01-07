Love Island's Curtis Pritchard: Age, famous brother AJ and ex-girlfriends revealed

Curtis Pritchard is back on Love Island All Stars and here is everything you need to know ahead of his return for a second shot at love.

One of Love Island All Stars' contestants for the second season is Curtis Pritchard, who initially appeared on series five of the ITV dating show.

The dancer found love with Maura Higgins on the 2019 series, and has continued to stay in the spotlight for the past five years, appearing on shows including Hollyoaks.

So, how old is Curtis Pritchard now, who are his ex-girlfriends and who is his famous brother AJ?

Curtis is back to make everyone a coffee in the morning. Picture: ITV

How old is Curtis Pritchard now and how tall is he?

Love Island's Curtis Pritchard is 28-year-old, and may even celebrate his 29th birthday in the villa as his birthday is on the 8th February.

Curtis was 23 during his first time on Love Island, and reached fourth place with Maura Higgins.

Pritchard stands at 6 foot 1 tall (185cm).

Curtis is back in the villa. Picture: Getty

Who are Curtis Pritchard's ex-girlfriends?

Since leaving the villa, Curtis dated Maura Higgins for nine months before splitting. In the villa, he dated Amy Hart until he admitted they wouldn't work, which birthed some memes including the "coffee in the morning" meme.

Curtis dated a panto co-star Sophie Sheridan from 2022 until 2024, when they quietly split before his All Stars appearance.

"The romance had run its course and Curtis couldn't see the relationship going any further."It came at the right time, as Love Island bosses were also desperate to get him back on the show for All Stars," The Sun says.

Curtis Pritchard dated actress Sophie Sheridan for over a year. Picture: Getty

Who is Curtis Pritchard's famous brother AJ Pritchard?

Curtis Pritchard is not the only famous one in his family - his older brother is AJ Pritchard.

Known for his stint in Strictly Come Dancing, the brothers are both professional dancers.

The 30-year-old has appeared on various TV programmes since leaving Strictly, including Hunted and I'm A Celeb.